Puppet Masters
Is it all theater? CNN reporter says no air sirens or explosions went off in Kyiv until Biden showed up
The Daily Caller
Mon, 20 Feb 2023 19:17 UTC
Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv for about five hours on Monday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. The White House had previously denied that the president made any plans to visit Ukraine ahead of his scheduled trip to Warsaw, Poland.
"I've been here for the past five days," Marquardt said. "I have not heard any explosions, I have not heard any air sirens until about a half an hour ago, right when President Biden was in the center of Kyiv."
The president and Zelenskyy made a public appearance on the streets of Kyiv despite the air-raid siren triggered by a Russian MIG fighter taking off from Belarus, a country which borders Ukraine in the north. The sound stopped toward the end of Biden's visit to St. Michael's monastery in the city's downtown where the president paid his respects to the approximately 4,500 fallen Ukrainian soldiers since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the New York Times reported.
The White House notified Russia of the president's trip several hours before he arrived to the embattled country.
In joint remarks with Zelenskyy, the president announced $500 million in additional aid to Ukraine, including Javelin missiles, artillery ammunition and air surveillance radars, The Hill reported.
"Together, we've committed nearly 700 tanks and thousands of armored vehicles. 1,000 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition, more than 50 advanced launch rocket systems, anti-ship and air defense systems, all to defend Ukraine," Biden said. "And that doesn't count the other half a billion dollars we're announcing with you today and tomorrow that's going to be coming your way."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Ex-MSNBC host reveals the truth behind censoring unfavorable coverage
- Is it all theater? CNN reporter says no air sirens or explosions went off in Kyiv until Biden showed up
- How China banned George Soros CIA-affiliated color revolution machine in 1989
- UK: 15-year-old boy and girl charged with murder of transgender teen Brianna Ghey
- National Endowment for Democracy to defund Global Disinformation Index for attacking Conservative news outlets
- Best of the Web: The West bet on neo-Nazis in Ukraine, failed sanctions and key nuke deal suspension: Highlights from Putin's major speech
- Huge explosion at Ohio metal factory kills one and injures at least 13 amid shower of molten debris
- New forms of 'salty ice' discovered and they could be what is covering icy moons
- China tests 'phantom space strike' missile technology - media
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Best of the Web: Biden's power grab: Executive Order installs "equity" commissars to rule the bureaucracy and centralize power
- Heavy snow, avalanches lead to traffic restrictions, power outages in Georgia
- The War on Insensitivity
- Best of the Web: Unprecedented snowstorm in Morocco leaves 87 villages isolated and 24,000 people in need of assistance - snow 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) deep
- Humanity 2.0? Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari say it's just a matter of time before you'll be upgraded
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding states on February 20
- Waterspout forms off Sydney, Australia coast as city gets drenched in evening downpour
- Philippines - 30,000 displaced after low-pressure area causes floods and landslides - 9.5 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Five-week-old baby girl dies in horrific dog attack - as her family's 2 Rottweilers are seized from the home in New South Wales, Australia
- 4-year-old child bitten to death by street dogs, shocking incident caught on CCTV camera in Hyderabad, India
- Is it all theater? CNN reporter says no air sirens or explosions went off in Kyiv until Biden showed up
- National Endowment for Democracy to defund Global Disinformation Index for attacking Conservative news outlets
- Best of the Web: The West bet on neo-Nazis in Ukraine, failed sanctions and key nuke deal suspension: Highlights from Putin's major speech
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Best of the Web: Biden's power grab: Executive Order installs "equity" commissars to rule the bureaucracy and centralize power
- The War on Insensitivity
- Humanity 2.0? Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari say it's just a matter of time before you'll be upgraded
- Chad's Foreign Ministry said the country needs Russia to fight terrorism
- Chechen leader 'seriously plans' to found own private military company like 'impressive' Wagner Group
- New Prime Minister of Moldova: Russian troops must leave Transnistria, and the region itself must be demilitarized & reintegrated
- Race of logistics: NATO's Military-Industrial Crisis
- Russian diplomats issue dire warnings that war with US is close
- NATO chief admits: "War didn't start in February last year, the war started in 2014"
- The Times reports Zelensky spent two months in bunker
- Flashback Best of the Web: US, EU and Soros NGOs threaten newly-elected Zelensky with 'political instability' if he enacts electoral promise to seek peace with Russia
- German industry to pay 40% more for energy than pre-crisis
- An unexpected insight (for the Élite): The U.S. may be the biggest loser in the war on Russia
- The war upon us all is the war we will win
- Ex-Barclays exec Jes Staley, Jeffrey Epstein emails revealed: 'Say hi to Snow White'
- White House to hold secret talks with Taiwan
- Ex-MSNBC host reveals the truth behind censoring unfavorable coverage
- UK: 15-year-old boy and girl charged with murder of transgender teen Brianna Ghey
- Huge explosion at Ohio metal factory kills one and injures at least 13 amid shower of molten debris
- China tests 'phantom space strike' missile technology - media
- Best of the Web: Ireland's Migrant Crisis
- The Irish rally against immigration wave: More battles in a larger culture war
- Dirtiest cities in US ranked - worst tend to be run by Democratic mayors
- McCarthy tells Mayorkas to 'stop lying' about border
- Eric Adams hands NYC union DC 37 $4.4B deal that includes 16% pay hikes, work from home
- Elon Musk weighs in on allegations of ChatGPT's liberal bias with viral meme: 'Captain of propaganda'
- James O'Keefe REMOVED from Project Veritas following Board dispute
- Study finds higher cognitive ability correlates with less concern for political correctness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Industrialized Rome and Wrong 'un Politicians - with Helen Dale
- Oakland Airport halts flights due to power outage; 50,000 without power in the Bay Area
- Trudeau justified in using emergency powers to end convoy: Panel
- Why Gen Z is turning against woke culture
- 40,000 protest in Moldova against recently collapsed pro-Western government, energy costs soar eightfold
- Elon Musk skewers WaPo for doing 'no research' as he easily debunks their newest hit piece
- Riots erupt in Nigerian cities as bank policy leads to scarcity of cash
- Global food giant issues grim warning
- How China banned George Soros CIA-affiliated color revolution machine in 1989
- Earliest use of hallucinogen Ayahuasca detected in Andean mummies dated to 750AD
- Vampires don't let up
- Royal Sumerian palace and temple uncovered in ancient Girsu, Iraq
- 2,400-year-old flush toilet unearthed in China
- Saudi Archaeologists have discovered a pre-Islamic Musnad inscription and a bronze bullhead
- After 15 years of 'independence', it is clear that Kosovo was a stepping stone for NATO's imperial goals
- Are we being attacked by aliens...or are you being played?
- 'Unprecedented' case of cranial surgery in Medieval Italy reveals life of female patient
- Genetic data from the Altai 7,500 years ago indicate high mobility of ancient hunter-gatherers
- Echoes of ancient curse tablets identified in the Book of Revelation
- New Zealand fossils reveal largest penguin ever discovered, weighed a whopping 340 pounds
- 2.9-million-year-old artifacts suggest ancient, big-toothed hominins were making stone tools
- 3 year drought may have doomed ancient Hittite empire, tree study reveals
- Codebreakers have deciphered the lost letters of Mary, Queen of Scots
- AI is deciphering a 2,000-year-old 'lost book' describing life after Alexander the Great
- 1.2 million-year-old tool workshop in Ethiopia made by 'clever' group of unknown human relatives
- New AI tool 'fragmentarium' brings ancient Babylonian texts together
- Sumeria's marshy city of Lagash was built on mounds and interlaced with waterways
- Remapping superhighways travelled by first Australians
- New forms of 'salty ice' discovered and they could be what is covering icy moons
- Leonardo da Vinci's forgotten experiments explored gravity as a form of acceleration
- AI's dark side manifests: Microsoft Bing chatbot wants to 'engineer a deadly virus,' 'steal nuclear codes'
- Scientists debunk alarmist claims that 69% of vertebrates have declined over last 50 years
- Turkish quakes may be 'rehearsal' for big one in Istanbul - scientists
- Hundreds of tankers, recon jets grounded in hunt for faulty tail pins
- New aurorae detected on Jupiter's four largest moons
- Plans for self-spreading and self-replicating vaccines to be released
- Hubble spies strange spokes on Saturn's rings after 14-year pause
- Creating 3D objects with sound
- Curiosity finds surprising new clues to Mar's watery past
- Will the Turkish earthquake free science from the shackles of the statisticians?
- Two top climate scientists find further evidence that global warming has been exaggerated
- Experts believe Chinese satellite fired green lasers over Hawaii
- Fossil discovery reveals complex ecosystems existed on Earth much earlier than previously thought
- The nine shocking replies that highlight 'woke' ChatGPT's inherent bias
- Latest suggestion for cooling the planet involves blasting the moon
- Solar vortex? Strange phenomenon observed on the sun
- Geneticists puzzled by octopus's unique genes: Seem to have appeared out of nowhere
- Scientists discover strange new form of ice that could change how we think about water
- Heavy snow, avalanches lead to traffic restrictions, power outages in Georgia
- Best of the Web: Unprecedented snowstorm in Morocco leaves 87 villages isolated and 24,000 people in need of assistance - snow 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) deep
- Waterspout forms off Sydney, Australia coast as city gets drenched in evening downpour
- Philippines - 30,000 displaced after low-pressure area causes floods and landslides - 9.5 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Five-week-old baby girl dies in horrific dog attack - as her family's 2 Rottweilers are seized from the home in New South Wales, Australia
- 4-year-old child bitten to death by street dogs, shocking incident caught on CCTV camera in Hyderabad, India
- 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog in Fort Pierce, Florida
- Two new shocks strike Syrian/Turkish coast
- Best of the Web: Fresh 6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Turkey-Syria border
- Kona Low storm brings 13 inches of snow to Mauna Kea, Hawaii
- South Africa - More floods leave 2 dead, 5 missing
- Floods in Romania cause landslides and damage roads
- Shark attack kills tourist at crowded beach in New Caledonia
- Hundreds of families affected by floods in Amambay, Paraguay
- Brazil - 26.8 inches of rain in 24 hours triggers floods and landslides in São Paulo, dozens killed
- Tiger mauls fisherman in bloody attack days after beast ate victim alive in eastern Russia
- Fatalities after floods in Kentucky and West Virginia
- Three dolphins dead in the shallows off Sandy Hook, New Jersey
- Stray dogs maul 7-year-old boy to death in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Cyclone Gabrielle: Thousands left without power in New Zealand - National State of Emergency declared - 22 inches of rain in 48 hours - 11 killed, thousands missing (UPDATED)
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding states on February 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite found in northern France following break-up of brilliant meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over Italy on February 14
- Texas: Meteor fireball tracked on anniversary of Chelyabinsk incident - UPDATE: NASA confirms detection of asteroid
- Best of the Web: Chelyabinsk meteor: Ten years on from 'wake-up call', how safe are we from a potentially catastrophic strike?
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and 2 other states on February 14
- Small Asteroid 2023 CX1 (NEOCP Sar2667) impacted Earth on February 13
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball seen from northern France and southern England on February 13
- Meteor fireball seen over LaBelle, Florida on February 9
- Huge meteor fireball over Saudi Arabia on February 9
- Green meteor fireball crosses the skies of Puerto Rico on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 7
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on February 2
- Best of the Web: Large meteor fireball explodes over Krasnoyarsk, Russia on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on January 28
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on January 26
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 28)
- Meteor fireball over UK on January 24
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on January 20
- Meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Jan. 19)
- Mediocrity and moderation: Distinguishing between conflated concepts
- Past COVID infection 'as good as vaccines' at preventing severe illness
- Lab-grown meat's impending CANCER problem: 'We could eat malignant chicken tumors by the bucket load'
- Australia's drug regulator hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that 'disclosure could undermine public confidence'
- Big-Pharma kept quiet about cancer risks of Zantac for 40 years
- 9 dead from marburg virus disease, 'outbreak' reported in Equatorial Guinea
- Planet Normal: 'People should be made aware of link between Covid jab and heart problems'
- I'm pro-science. That's why I'm anti-mask
- US registers rise in highly infectious norovirus causing stomach illness
- The CDC lied: The mRNA wasn't meant to "stay in the arm"
- CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
- One more for natural immunity: Australian scientists make an exciting Covid-19 discovery
- Stunning new data pulled from the Medicare database shows how each shot increases your risk of death
- The 2023 Cochran review shows mask don't work. But does science matter anymore?
- Daily chemicals that are severely disrupting your hormones
- Microplastics found in human veins
- Massive peer-reviewed mask study shows 'little to no difference' in preventing COVID, flu infection
- How safe really is 5G?
- It's a start: New rules would limit sugar in US school meals for first time
- Vitamin D cuts COVID-19 risk of death in half, new study finds. So why isn't it recommended?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- We are at a metaphysical nexus
- Pope Benedict on intelligent design and the dangers of Darwinian materialism
- Religion is different
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Does Free Will Exist? Yes, Obviously - and Other Answers to Big Questions
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
- Biden shows off new EV that can hold over 17 boxes of classified documents
- Suburban Chicago school employee accused of stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings
- Local hen surpasses Elon Musk in net worth
- Hillary Clinton boasts of having no classified documents from her time as President
- U.S. tanks in Ukraine already destroyed after being easily recognized by their rainbow camouflage
- Send Cash: Ukraine begs Canada not to donate Canadian military tanks
- Unemployment among talking candies hits record high under Biden administration
- Gavin Newsom caught at French Laundry eating eggs cooked on gas stove
- Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter
- Al Gore again warns the Earth will not make it past the year 2012
- Confusion as politician not doing everything to cling onto power
- Biden calls for two weeks of not cooking on gas stoves to 'flatten the curve'
Quote of the Day
Many are they who are touched at the heart by these things. Those they sent forth they knew; now in place of the young men urns and ashes are carried home to the houses of the fighters.... The citizens speak: their voice is dull with hatred. The curse of the people must be paid for.
Recent Comments
Risible. It is not a matter of what is true that counts, but a matter of what is perceived to be true.
So to boil most of the last 2 years down..... (Correct me if this is way off the mark...) The Khazarians have plundered America and Europe (the...
We will lose the earth in a sophisticated accident it seems one day
Crackhead doesn't have direct deposit? Smartest guy indeed....
NASA - Never A Straight Answer They have created a whole Astrotheology religion out of CGI.
Comment: So did those sneaky Russian wait for the perfect moment to begin what appears to be a routine mission from Belarus, or were the sirens etc. to spook Biden into an even firmer commitment to emptying the NATO arsenal into the black hole that is Ukraine. Note that for all the sound and fury, no missiles were launched at the city while Biden was there.