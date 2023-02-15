Comment: The government fell apart, probably in large part because 59% of its citizens believe it was being controlled by Western forces.
Russia denied the accusation by President Maia Sandu, who has repeatedly expressed concern about Russia's intentions towards the former Soviet republic since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Moldova's civil aviation authority said it acted after receiving a defence ministry report that a small object resembling a weather balloon had been seen over the north of the country, close to the border with Ukraine.
Comment: Russia's mentioned first but the object was spotted on its border with Ukraine...
In a statement, it said that "given the weather conditions and the impossibility of observing and identifying the object and its flight path," the airspace had been closed.
Once authorities had established there was no threat to the safety of citizens, it cancelled the closure an hour and 22 minutes later.
Comment: This shares a similarity with a number of the other reports, whereby the announcement is made to the world's press, with the alert cancelled rather quickly thereafter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan "for the destruction of Moldova". Days later, Moldova's government resigned.
Moldova said on Feb. 10 a Russian missile had violated its airspace during an attack on Ukrainian infrastructure and summoned the Russian ambassador to protest.
Comment: Coincidentally, or not: Moldovan pro-Western Prime Minister resigns, government falls apart
