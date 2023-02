© John Helmer

Still, without mainstream media endorsement of Hersh's story, there is no damage to any of them. Hersh makes a personal gain for himself, and for those investigative journalists who support him and themselves.

Seymour Hersh's (lead image) report on President Joseph Biden's decision to destroy the Nord Stream gas pipelines on the Baltic seabed on September 26, 2022, and the involvement of the US Navy in preparing the explosives, has been based on a single anonymous US source with what Hersh calls "direct knowledge of the process".Also, the two of them are ignorant of the British government's role in this history, and in the final destruction, which was revealed publicly by then-Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss to Secretary of State Antony Blinken sixty seconds after the detonation ; and by the Russian government when it announced its knowledge of the British involvement.In terms of cost, the US attack seizing more than $300 billion in Russian Central Bank reserves, announced on February 28, 2022 , was much greater. Hersh implies, without identifying his source at all, that there were "US promises to minimize direct conflict with Russia"; that because the Nord Stream attack plan violated those "promises", they were in the source's opinion either illegal in US law, or violations of US intelligence and military operation standards, or breaches of international undertakings the US has given its NATO allies or its Russian targets.Hersh and his man dismiss the Germans with the same disdain. They report that "after some wobbling [Chancellor Olaf Scholtz] was now firmly on the American team" in January 2022, when the Nord Stream attack plan had already been under way, Hersh reports, for at least a month.Hersh and his source imply that what they claim to have been a US Navy covert operation was wrong, not because the US warfighting objectives against Russia were (are) mistaken, but because the scheme of planning the attack intentionally evaded the US law "requiring that Congress be informed". This was the illegal scheme, Hersh reports his source as saying; it was illegal because it intended to broadcast Biden's and State Department official warnings against Nord Streamfor the purpose of fabricating lawful compliance for those involved, and legality for the operation itself. The fabrication aimed at converting a "highly classified intelligence operation with US military support [which] under the law, the source explained, 'there was no longer a legal requirement to report the operation to Congress".To make his case that the little secret was illegal, and justify the big and open secret, Hersh and his source have been obliged to ignore the history, the NATO allies, and of course, the record which the Russians have made.The official Russian reaction to Hersh's report has not been to confirm its accuracy.Instead, the Russians point out that if Hersh is telling the truth, the mainstream American and European media are ignoring him. "When analyzing any statements coming from the US and Washington," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told the state newsagency Tass. "It is so crucial for the media, not just for Russian [media], but for the foreign [press] as well, to pay attention to this very serious, and probably controversial, publication by Mr. Hersh on the alleged involvement and direct guilt of the White House for organizing the act of sabotage and terrorist act on critical energy infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, namely the Nord Stream pipelines... this article has not circulated widely in the Western media, and this undoubtedly surprises us."Peskov was speaking ironically about all "and any statements coming from the US and Washington". The irony was pointed at Hersh's source.Peskov repeated that Moscow had information "on the involvement of the Anglo-Saxons in the organization of this act of sabotage." This isn't news.On September 30, four days after the Nord Stream attack, Putin was explicit at the Kremlin signing of the accession treaties which incorporated Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye as new territories of the Russian federation. "The Anglo-Saxons," Putin said , "believe sanctions are no longer enough and now they have turned to subversion. It seems incredible but it is a fact - by causing explosions on Nord Stream's international gas pipelines passing along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, they have actually embarked on the destruction of Europe's entire energy infrastructure. It is clear to everyone who stands to gain. Those who benefit are responsible, of course.""Such self-confidence is a direct product not only of the notorious concept of exceptionalism - although it never ceases to amaze - but also of the real 'information hunger' in the West. The truth has been drowned in an ocean of myths, illusions and fakes, using extremely aggressive propaganda, lying like Goebbels. The more unbelievable the lie, the quicker people will believe it - that is how they operate, according to this principle."The Russian Foreign Ministry followed, making the charge against the Anglo-Saxons on November 1 and delivering protest démarches to the British Foreign Office.Hersh, his man, and their sources have not suspected that the attack of September 26 was connected to the referendum of the four territories and the decision-making of the Russian General Staff, the Stavka, and Putin which led to the accession announcement on September 29.Following Hersh's career as a reporter for Associated Press and the New York Times, he went to work for the New Yorker. The magazine's archive counts 59 articles by Hersh from 1972 Apart from his book on the Soviet shoot-down of Korean Airlines Flight KAL007 in September 1983, he has reported nothing on or from Moscow - except this one remark to The Independent: ""The story of novichok poisoning has not held up very well. He [Skripal] was most likely talking to British intelligence services about Russian organised crime.' The unfortunate turn of events with the contamination of other victims is suggestive, according to Hersh, of organised crime elements rather than state-sponsored actions - though this files in the face of the UK government's position." Hersh added the disclaimer, "these are just his opinions."According to Hersh, the operational headquarters for the US Navy unit, which his source claims carried out the Nord Stream attack, is located "down what was once a country lane in rural Panama City, a now-booming resort city in the southwestern panhandle of Florida, 70 miles south of the Alabama border. The center's complex is as nondescript as its location — a drab concrete post-World War II structure that has the look of a vocational high school on the west side of Chicago. A coin-operated laundromat and a dance school are across what is now a four-lane road."For Matt Taibbi who, like Hersh, also sells his journalism on the Substack subscription service, this was not only "a blockbuster", but one whose veracity Taibbi vouches for because he was "in touch in the preparation of this article."It was Bloomberg and the Financial Times which invented the arithmetical principle of blind sourcing with attribution to one, two, and larger multiples of sources "familiar with the matter". "In touch" is Taibbi's invention of sourcing without the arithmetic.Hersh distributes many other factoids throughout his story. One is "a secure room on a top floor of the Old Executive Office Building...that was also the home of the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board (PFIAB)." This reported acronym comes from the Carter Administration's revival of the organization in 1978 and before the Clinton Administration merged and reorganized it in 1993.A second, third and fourth factoids are Estonia - "would the divers have to go to Estonia, right across the border from Russia's natural gas loading docks, to train for the mission? 'It would be a goat fuck', the Agency was told"; a picture captioned "the Norwegian navy was quick to find the right spot, in the shallow water a few miles off Denmark's Bornholm Island"; an explosive remote-control trigger — "'you want a signal that is robust enough so that no other signal could accidentally send a pulse that detonated the explosives.' I was told..."This earlier evidence also means the Danish government was aware of the plot against Nord Stream early in 2021. Hersh's claim that the Danes were hoodwinked a year later by the purported Norwegian ploy "about possible diving activity in the area" is unlikely to impossible.Hersh reveals he was endorsing the official and public US policy of the time. He is now saying not only that there were CIA and State officials dissenting from the operation plan under way, but that Secretary of State Blinken was warning, as quoted by Hersh, that the Russian forces could be "doubled in short order".It is Hersh's conclusion that in December of 2021, there was an "unsettled moment". What is unsettling for Hersh and his source, reporting on the CIA and State Department warnings, was that if the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up, and if the Russians realized the US was responsible, before the Russians forces moved into the Ukraine, then the US would be acting prematurely, and risking its entire warfighting strategy. "Washington was afraid that countries like Germany would be reluctant to supply Ukraine with the money and weapons it needed to defeat Russia."The Hersh text reveals the US government equivalent of the recent public interviews by ex-Chancellor Merke l and ex-French President Francois Hollande that there was a risk to the NATO strategy in taking premature military action - in provoking the Russians before the alliance was ready to fight on the Ukrainian battlefield.And so the report takes careful aim at its target: "it was at this unsettled moment that Biden authorized Jake Sullivan to bring together an interagency group to come up with a plan."There is more boasting. The conversion of an illegal covert operation into open but concealed military operation was, Hersh quotes his man, " 'a beautiful cover story. Behind it was a covert operation that placed experts in the field and equipment that operated on a covert signal. The only flaw was the decision to do it."Who gains from this? Russia and its allies don't. Biden, Sullivan, and their unidentified White House associates and allies don't. CIA Director William Burns doesn't - he is targeted for issuing the unlawful "Do it!" order, and for covering up the unlawfulness.