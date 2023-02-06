Devastating 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Turkey - Numerous Aftershocks, Including a 6.7M - Thousands Killed in Turkey and Syria
RT
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 04:47 UTC
7.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Türkiye early Monday morning, followed by several powerful aftershocks that were felt all across the region. The jolts caused widespread destruction, knocking down multiple residential buildings, according to disturbing footage captured by survivors.
The most powerful jolt, measured at 7.8 by USGS and 7.4 by Turkish disaster management agency, happened around 4:17 am local time, and was centered some 33 kilometers northeast from Gaziantep, a major provincial capital with a population of over 2 million people.
There was no immediate estimate of total casualties, but according to Turkish media reports dozens are feared killed, as multiple buildings were damaged or completely destroyed in the province of Gaziantep and across the neighboring Diyarbakir, Osmaniye and Malatya, with their residents trapped under the rubble.
Turkish authorities declared the highest level of emergency, with all rescue services and first responders mobilized to aid the affected provinces, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his condolences to all victims, confirming that search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to affected areas, while all other government institutions are coordinating their response.
Across the border in Syria, several residential buildings reportedly collapsed in Aleppo as well as the city of Hama, according to local media. The quake was so powerful that shakes were felt all across the region, as far as Israel, Lebanon and Cyprus.
Comment: In addition, about 9 hours later: Turkey hit by second major earthquake of magnitude 7.5
From Earthquake Track: This is looking like it'll be Turkey's worst earthquake since 1939, when around 35,000 people were killed.
With an estimated 3,500 buildings destroyed in cities across southern Turkey and northern Syria today - many of which were residential buildings in which people were sleeping - the death toll will probably go much higher.
While Turkey was arguably due another 'big one', what's odd about today's quakes is that they occurred on a much less active fault-line (the East Anatolian Fault, in the country's south). Turkey's 'big ones' usually occur in the northern, western and eastern sectors of the country.
Map of earthquakes in Turkey 1900–2020