Mon, 09 Jan 2023 00:00 UTC
And in almost all of these cases, the media will say: "We don't know what caused this, but it was definitely not the COVID vaccine."
Really? And we saw this happening prior to the roll-outs of the COVID "vaccines"? Did we see this in 2020 during the height of the COVID "virus pandemic" when they said we would see people dropping dead on the streets because the COVID "virus" was so bad?
No, we did not see this. This began later in 2021, and continued throughout 2022 after the shots had been injected into the majority of the population.
Because we are good people. We took those injections because it was the right thing to do -- until it wasn't.Whining bastards complaining about their stupidity and fatuity.
Did you notice that comments were disabled after a short while ? Reading the first one's gives you an idea why ...
As 'codis' says; "Whining bastards". I am supposed to feel sorry because the sheep are stupid?
I've had two web sites shut down on me by my providers because of the warnings I was posting. I've been shunned by family, friends and customers because of my attempts to warn them.
There are those with blood on their hands and they shouldn't be allowed to get way with their crimes against humanity.
The Feb issue also has a series of heart wrenching posts from a man slowly dying from the safe and effective clotshot deathjab.
What do they say about the 'big lie'?
Answer:
The phrase "big lie" refers to a propaganda technique first described by Adolf Hitler in his 1925 book "Mein Kampf," where he claimed that the more audacious a lie is, the more likely people are to believe it. The concept has since been used to describe situations where a false idea or story is spread deliberately, often on a massive scale, in order to deceive and manipulate public opinion. It's often used to criticize those in positions of power who use their influence to spread disinformation and promote their own interests.
Is the covid vacines a big lie?
Answer:
No, the COVID-19 vaccines are not a big lie. The COVID-19 vaccines have been extensively studied and tested by scientists and healthcare professionals around the world, and have been shown to be safe and effective in preventing COVID-19. The vaccines have undergone multiple clinical trials and have been authorized for emergency use by regulatory agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
Widespread use of the COVID-19 vaccines has been shown to significantly reduce the number of cases and hospitalizations,and has been crucial in controlling the pandemic. Misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines continues to spread, but it is important to rely on credible sources of information, such as public health agencies and medical organizations, when making decisions about vaccination.
Why would AI understand the 'vaccine' as safe and effective?
AI has at its core the whims of its creators.
AI has at its core the whims of its creators.Exactly. There's an old computer term 'GIGO' which applies. (Garbage In, Garbage Out)
So we should be safe for a bit, anyway. But somewhere & likely sometime relatively soon an iterative AI will be created such that it "learns how to learn" and then flushes all of its "pre-loaded" data and starts fresh.
Something tells me that an AI bent to the will of a human may be less of a problem than an AI with its own "desires." (c.f. Roko's Basilisk https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rokos_basilisk)
I'm also reminded of an email tagline from ages ago:
The chance the world will end with the words "Oh look! It worked." are ever increasing.
Comment: Easily one of the most tragic and gut wrenching developments to come out of what is quite likely the Covid vaccine injections - that so many were induced, cajoled, manipulated and coerced into taking.
See also: