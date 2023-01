The son of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark was reportedly arrested during an Antifa riot in Boston, Massachusetts after allegedly vandalizing personal property and charged with assaulting an officer while resisting arrest Saturday night.According to the Boston Police Department , at about 9:30 pm officers responded to a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located in the Boston Common.Clark later tweeted that the child was her daughter.According to an online biography for Rep. Clark, a "Jared Dowell" was listed as her child.BPD added that after Dowell was successfully placed under arrest, he was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and destruction or injury of personal property and damage of property by graffiti/tagging.Dowell is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.On Saturday night, Atlanta-based Antifa members took to the streets to throw rocks at and light fires outside of the Atlanta Police Foundation after the now-suspended Atlanta Forest Twitter account called for a "night of rage" following the fatal shooting of one of their members, 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran.Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was killed by police after he allegedly shot an officer who was part of an operation clearing out the Antifa-occupied autonomous zone dubbed "Cop City," where the Atlanta Police Department Training Facility is set to be built. The officer was taken to an intensive care unit and treated.