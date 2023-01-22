© RT / Ludovic Marin



The decision followed "five years of harassment" by the authorities, network head Xenia Fedorova said in a statement.RT's French subsidiary will cease broadcasting after its accounts were frozen by the French treasury, its director, Xenia Fedorova, announced on Saturday. Paris claimed that it froze the funds in line with EU sanctions, which targeted RT's parent company.The sanctions package - the ninth imposed on Moscow following the launch of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last February - was announced by the EU last month. It blacklisted RT's parent company, TV-Novosti, as well as a number of domestic Russian TV networks.A source within the Russian Foreign Ministry told the RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies on Saturday that Moscow would respond in kind to the treasury's decision.RT has attracted controversy in the EU since before the conflict in Ukraine, with German regulators banning its German-language channel at the beginning of February 2022. Russia's Foreign Ministry responded by withdrawing the press accreditation of German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and listing the network as a foreign agent.