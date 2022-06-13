© Ludovic Marin/AFP

"RT France must be silent, says the Council of the EU, because RT France would be a propaganda tool for the Russian Federation. RT France would not have the right to speak. False, it is not a propaganda tool. The position of the Council is illegal!"

"It is precisely in times of crisis, of war, that fundamental rights are essential for everyone ... I ask you to cancel the decision of the European Union to prohibit the broadcasting of RT France within the European Union."

The European Court of Justice is in the process, on Friday evening, of hearing RT France's appeal against the Council of the European Union after it suspended the channel's broadcasts. Both sides are making their case before 15 judges in Luxembourg.and several member countries have expressed their desire to participate in the process, including France, Belgium, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.the former president of the Bar Association at the Council of State and the Court of the Cessation of France, who has over 40 years of experience representing clients before France's top courts, as well as international and foreign equivalents.The hearing began with an opening statement by Piwnica. However, shortly after he started making his opening statements,noting that the account of the communication service of RT France was "solely dedicated to information on our channel. Apparently they didn't want to give supporters of our channel the opportunity to spread information about the hearing," she noted on her Telegram channel.The session continued as Piwnica made the case thatwhich has never sanctioned the channel.He insisted that thewhich do not allow the Council to ban any media, and that the sanctions constituted an attack on pluralism and freedom of expression. Piwnica argued:He added that the only thing the Council really wanted was the complete disappearance of RT France because of "war," but noted that "Piwnica insisted thatand that no assessment of RT France's editorial content has been carried outHe then concluded:Representatives of the Council responded by justifying the "exceptional measure" by stating thatand argued that the legal measures taken by the Council were compatible with the bloc's laws.Later in the hearing, representatives of the participating EU member states took turns proclaiming support for the Council's decision, with most of themthat should not be granted the right to freedom of expression over, what they judged as, its support for Russian's military offensive in Ukraine.At the same time,RT France initially filed its appeal on March 8, requesting the EU reverse its March 1 decision to ban the broadcasting of the channel in all member countries. The network has insisted that the ban is illegal and an example of unfounded censorship by the EU, one which constituted a "serious attack on freedom of speech."Meanwhile, the Council has maintained that all RT channels, and RT France in particular, are considered to be Russian propaganda weapons used to justify and legitimize Russia's war in Ukraine.The Council has justified its classification of RT France as 'propaganda' by pointing to the fact that the channel is entirely funded by the state,RT France defended itself by pointing to the fact that its source of funding has been widely known and that it in itself does not justify a ban asThe channel also maintains thatand has never been sanctioned by the French regulatorwhich is supposed to beAs for the alleged 'dissemination of propaganda' claimed by the EU, RT France's legal team has provided evidence thatwhich have not faced any sanctions or accusations of propaganda.The channel has insisted that all the sources of information distributed by RT France were always clearly indicated and thatand merely represents information provided to the media.RT France surmises that its mode of funding, and not the content of its broadcast, has been the sole underlying reason for its ban and insists that the Council has no right to assess or qualify the editorial content of any channel, as that function is specifically and exclusively assigned to national regulators who would otherwise be simply denied their role.