The EU has taken the first step toward making sanctions violations a bloc-wide crime on the same level as terrorism, human trafficking, and organized crime.The move is meant toof the anti-Russian sanctions packages adopted since the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in February. Czech Minister of Justice Pavel Blazek praised the European Council's decision asTo ensure uniform obedience to EU sanctions across all member states, the European Commissionaccording to a European Council press release. That directive will then be discussed and subsequently adopted by both the European Council and the European Parliament.The EU has the power to adopt and enforce bloc-wide "minimal rules" concerning the definitions of criminal offenses in areas of "particularly serious crime" that have a cross-border dimension.In addition to terrorism, human trafficking and organized crime, illicit drugs and arms trafficking, counterfeiting of money and other forms of payment, money laundering, the sexual exploitation of women and children, computer crime, and corruption are all considered "EU crimes."EU member states have struggled to reach agreement on several aspects of the anti-Russian sanctions regime, such as a price cap on seaborne oil exports and the inclusion of Russian diamonds in future sanctions packages.according to Politico.While it is not legally possible to unilaterally confiscate another country's assets under existing regulations, thea document seen by Politico earlier this month revealed.