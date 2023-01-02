Comment: This 2017 Dutch SOTT-Focus article correctly predicted that the CO2 scam is going to be used to control every facet of our lives.
To what extent is climate change real? And what is actually happening? Read on to find out our viewpoint about this.
"It is the greatest scam in history. I am amazed, appalled and highly offended by it." ~ John Coleman - Meteorologist and founder of the American Weather Channel.Only 36 percent of geoscientists and engineers believe humanity is causing a climate crisis, according to a survey from the peer-reviewed Organization Studies. In contrast, a large majority of the 1,077 respondents are convinced that nature is the main cause of global warming.
Global warming skeptic scientists do not deny that man-made CO2 is warming the planet. But regard the amount of CO2 emitted by humans as too minuscule to make a difference.
Remember Al Gore's globally promoted documentary ''An inconvenient truth,'' calling for "drastic measures" to reduce greenhouse gases before they reach "the point of no return" within ten years? Well, the ten years have passed. And the doomsday scenarios have not materialized.
Back in 2008, Al Gore made the prediction that all the ice in the Arctic sea would have melted away completely by 2013-2015. That clearly did not happen. The polar ice sheet actually grew thicker in 2015 compared to its thickness in 2008. Meanwhile, it has gotten colder and the Antarctic ice sheet has continued to thicken to record levels.
worth $1.5 trillion a year. Al Gore and his partners benefit enormously from laws and regulations (emissions trading) and he might just make it to the first CO2 billionaire.
The very spurious 1998 MBH98 study used by Al Gore in his acclaimed propaganda film contained crude and flawed methodology. The infamous "Hockey stick curve" (the CO2 peak pattern) served as the "smoking gun" of global warming.
Researchers recognized errors in MBH98's findings that, after being corrected, included missing 15th-century data showing even higher temperatures than today - high temperatures that, of course, are not caused by humans. And so the myth - that carbon dioxide emissions caused by human activity caused a warmer Earth - went up in smoke.
Moreover, for two decades, satellite data have shown no statistically significant global warming. Global temperatures show far more signs of cooling than warming.
scientists know is that for millions of years the Earth has had periods that shift cyclically between relatively brief warming and longer cooling.
The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, Switzerland, published a study that changes in solar activity levels, exert significant effect on Earth's climate. Which strongly implies that the sun largely influences Earth's climate and not man-made CO2.
The reality is that almost everything is driven by money, power and control. For example, mainly only researchers who produce figures that support the claim that humans are responsible for climate change are funded. Studies by scientists who claim otherwise are barely funded.
Orwellian agenda behind Climate Change?
Why do scientists fabricate climate data so that humans are blamed for earth changes? Is the real cause being glossed over and what is the agenda behind this? Gulf Stream weakening, hurricanes, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, meteors, tornadoes, floods, sinkholes and luminous night clouds have increased over the past century.
Earth changes are a reality, how seriously this is taken can be seen in a 2004 Pentagon report.
In 1993, (pp. 81, 86) the Club of Rome (an influential think tank made up of scientists, economists, business and political leaders who often serve as UN advisors) stated:
It seems that people need a common motivation ... a real one or for that purpose one that is made up ... In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would qualify. All of these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changing attitudes and behaviors that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself.Former President Obama's top adviser in science and technology, John P. Holdren is among the policymakers at the forefront of the fight against "man-made" climate change. In 1977, he co-authored the book, Ecoscience. Population, Resources & Environment in which he wrote about the need for a "planetary regime" that used a "global police force." He advocated enforcing totalitarian measures such as population control, forced abortion and mass sterilization to prevent widespread famine caused by climate change.
Blaming humans on climate change implies that we can solve it, which can prevent global panic as the climate becomes more extreme. It is then supposedly our fault and we can then exert influence by reducing the increase in CO2, which can give the establishment an excuse to take authoritarian action on a global scale to "save humanity from destruction''. In doing so, they create the opportunity for further control and regulation of every facet of our lives.
Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection: The Secret History of the World by Pierre Lescaudron and Laura Knight-Jadczyk. The authors show a strong correlation between periods of authoritarian oppression and cosmic-induced natural disasters, implying that ongoing and increasingly extreme pathological control over humanity may prove disastrous in the form of catastrophic earth changes.
Comment: The role humanity plays in the planetary/cosmic "weather system" lies in the strength of its "collective psychic state" - which is now in serious trouble because of the increasingly extreme pathological control over humanity.
So we are responsible for climate change, just not in the way everyone thinks. The hidden powers have distorted and falsified this higher truth - and have everything to fear when it comes to light.