Washington's big master plan to totally subjugate Europe and weaken Russia simultaneously is about to blow up in the western elitists' faces. In the latest, Russia was delighted when India did not support a price cap on Russian oil announced by the G7 this month. The Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters that Russian oil imports to India rose to 16.35 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2022.
On the morality side of market manipulations such as those proposed by the west, Russia's Deputy PM Alexander Novak has pointed out that:
As a result, the problem of energy poverty is being aggravated not only in the developing world but also in the developed countries of Europe.What's so hysterical about the moves by the US, the EU, the UK, and their allies is the bigger picture they seem to be missing. Tamping down German industrialization and tightening the thumbscrews on the rest of Europe must seem a glorious gambit for Wall Street pirates and Europe's old money, but is it? Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov threw a bucket of ice water logic at it the other day with this:
I think that India is currently one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader. Its population will soon be bigger than that of any other country.What's more, India's stance on Russian oil, gas, and other resources is in keeping with the interests of the Indian people and the state. Unlike the EU, India does not seek any specific supplier, only the best deals that will satisfy the country's needs growth and domestic need wise. The EU, under pressure from Washington, is still all-in concerning the conflict in Ukraine, regardless of the suffering citizens may feel.
Now, Russia has even offered to help India and other nations avoid the G7 oil fixing by finding insurance and even building fleets of tankers to get around the price embargo. Washington's folly in the economic war on Russia. Oil Price just reported that OPEC+ production fell to 38.29 million bpd last month — 1.81 million barrels per day short of its reduced quota. Furthermore, Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan's chief global market strategist just urged investors to dump oil stocks now. And in Germany, citizens and businesses are being asked to turn down their thermostats to save gas. Germany will have to start gas rationing if levels of gas in storage drop below 40% by February 1 next year.
Add to this the further bad news that Germany's new floating LNG terminal in Lubmin has been delayed by several weeks, and America coming to the energy rescue looks less likely too. And returning to my original theme, a November headline reads, "India leads the world, ahead of US, China, EU as global economic powerhouse." The story is based on the Morgan Stanley report forecasting that India will be the world's third-largest economy by 2027. But who knows, powered by high quality and volumes of inexpensive energy from Russia, India could even push the US.