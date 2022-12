In June of 2020, Griffin advised a mother of 9- and 13-year-old daughters that the mother's responsibility was to see that her older daughter was "trained properly." Griffin later transferred over $3,000 to the mother for plane tickets so the mother and her 9-year-old daughter could fly from Nevada to Boston's Logan airport. The mother and child flew to Boston in July of 2020, where Griffin picked them up in his Tesla and drove them to his Ludlow house. At the house, the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity.

Griffin admitted to meeting the girl's mother on a website during the summer of 2020, after which he persuaded her to bring the 9-year-old child to his Ludlow, Vermont ski home for illegal sexual activity, AP reports.Griffin, who originally pleaded not guilty to three counts, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, a day after he was indicted by a grand jury. He worked for CNN for around eight years, and was fired following his arrest.In June 2020, Griffin proposed to the purported mother of a 16-year-old that she take a "little mother-daughter trip" to his ski house for sexual training involving the minor.