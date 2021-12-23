"There are more accused pedophiles at CNN than Americans who have died of the so-called Omicron variant," said Carlson in a fiery segment tonight.In the highly charged segment titled "CNN Pedo Outbreak," Fox News' Tucker Carlson hammered onto the rival news network's recent sex abuse scandals.The first scandal erupted when sordid details about a Chris Cuomo producer, John Griffin, surfaced. As reported by The Post Millennial,"There's something very strange going on at CNN right now. In just the past week or two, two separate CNN producers have been accused of child molestation," said Carlson."One of them was a man namedwe're not going to get into the details. They're horrifying," he said. "He's been fired. Griffin used to work for Chris Cuomo, he bragged about working shoulder to shoulder. We'll leave it there.""So, we called over to CNN to ask, 'is this one of your employees, we have the name we're not gonna air it because none of this is going to trial. But does he still work there?'" He continued. "They didn't get back to us.""But this seems like a real story," said Carlson. ". ""Now what seems like news to us. You'd think CNN would be covering it. Like, what the hell? How many companies can say that? But that's not what they're covering," he added. "If you were watching the Eunuch Show over the weekend, you'll learn that it was actually Fox News that suffered a week of 'embarrassing headlines,'" said Carlson before breaking out into laughter over Brian Stelter's coverage of Fox News."Paging Dr. Freud.Ever."