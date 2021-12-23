In the highly charged segment titled "CNN Pedo Outbreak," Fox News' Tucker Carlson hammered onto the rival news network's recent sex abuse scandals.
The first scandal erupted when sordid details about a Chris Cuomo producer, John Griffin, surfaced. As reported by The Post Millennial, authorities may have known about Griffin's alleged abuse of underage girls some 17 months prior to his arrest. A second story erupted when Project Veritas released the name of another CNN producer embroiled in a child sex abuse scandal.
"There's something very strange going on at CNN right now. In just the past week or two, two separate CNN producers have been accused of child molestation," said Carlson.
"One of them was a man named John Griffin who was just indicted by a federal grand jury for attempting to 'induce minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity,' we're not going to get into the details. They're horrifying," he said. "He's been fired. Griffin used to work for Chris Cuomo, he bragged about working shoulder to shoulder. We'll leave it there."
"Then just days after that story, Project Veritas exposed another creep at CNN, apparently at CNN, they published graphic text messages and video of the CNN producer, fantasizing about molesting a child. Project veritas said the producer also allegedly sought explicit photographs of that child."
Comment: See: Project Veritas reveals ANOTHER pedophilia scandal involving a CNN producer - UPDATE: Name revealed
"So, we called over to CNN to ask, 'is this one of your employees, we have the name we're not gonna air it because none of this is going to trial. But does he still work there?'" He continued. "They didn't get back to us."
"But this seems like a real story," said Carlson. "So put it into context, as of today there are more accused pedophiles at CNN than Americans who have died of the so-called Omicron variant that's supposed to be so deadly. "
"Now what seems like news to us. You'd think CNN would be covering it. Like, what the hell? How many companies can say that? But that's not what they're covering," he added. "If you were watching the Eunuch Show over the weekend, you'll learn that it was actually Fox News that suffered a week of 'embarrassing headlines,'" said Carlson before breaking out into laughter over Brian Stelter's coverage of Fox News.
"Paging Dr. Freud. We point out lots of examples of transference - that's when you take the sins you've committed and accuse others of them. Nothing better than this example. Ever."