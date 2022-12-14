kari lake katie hobbs
On Tuesday, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared in virtual court alongside representatives for Governor-elect Katie Hobbs and other election officials.

The emergency hearing was ordered on Monday by Judge Peter A. Thompson of the Arizona Superior Court in Maricopa County, and marks the latest development in the lawsuit filed by Lake contesting the results of the 2022 General Election, according to the Arizona Sun Times.

The hearing was scheduled for 11 am PST, however, due to technical delays proceedings did not kick off until nearly noon. Earlier Tuesday morning, AZ Sen. Wendy Rogers tweeted out the meeting details, allowing anybody to enter.


"I was just told this is the most popular meeting in America right now," Lake tweeted half an hour before the intended start time. "I can't even get INTO the court hearing meeting, nor can my attorneys."

During the hearing, Lake and Hobbs were informed of the next steps being taken in the case.

According to the Arizona Sun Times, both parties will have until Thursday, December 15 to file their Motions To Dismiss, and oral arguments are set to be held the following Monday.

Evidence hearings have also been scheduled for December 21 and 22.

Along with Hobbs, Lake's lawsuit also lists Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, Board of Supervisor members Bill Gates, Clint Hickman, Jack Sellers, Thomas Galvin, Steve Gallardo, and Director of Elections Scott Jarrett as defendants.

Lake has alleged that "The number of illegal votes cast in Arizona's general election on November 8, 2022 far exceeds the 17,117 vote margin," and that "Witnesses who were present ... show hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County."

"This lawsuit," Lake stated, "puts an end to any doubt that our elections, especially in Maricopa County, are rigged and massive reforms are needed if the public is ever to trust the results again." She suggested that her team has "filed one of the strongest Election Lawsuits in history."