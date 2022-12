On Tuesday, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared in virtual court alongside representatives for Governor-elect Katie Hobbs and other election officials The hearing was scheduled for 11 am PST, however, due to technical delays proceedings did not kick off until nearly noon. Earlier Tuesday morning, AZ Sen. Wendy Rogers tweeted out the meeting details, allowing anybody to enter."I was just told this is the most popular meeting in America right now," Lake tweeted half an hour before the intended start time. "I can't even get INTO the court hearing meeting, nor can my attorneys."During the hearing, Lake and Hobbs were informed of the next steps being taken in the case.Along with Hobbs, Lake's lawsuit also lists Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, Board of Supervisor members Bill Gates, Clint Hickman, Jack Sellers, Thomas Galvin, Steve Gallardo, and Director of Elections Scott Jarrett as defendants."This lawsuit," Lake stated, "puts an end to any doubt that our elections, especially in Maricopa County, are rigged and massive reforms are needed if the public is ever to trust the results again."