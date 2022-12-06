To Support You Against The Onslaught of Mendacity From Officialdom, We Need You to Keep Sott.net Online: 2023 SOTT.net Goodies Here!
Sott.net
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 15:57 UTC
Then again, maybe the pathocrats in power no longer care what 'the little people' think. What was it that pulled governments back from the brink of physically enforcing compulsory 'vaccination' in 2022: mounting evidence that the 'vaccines' had no effect on reducing Covid-19 transmission or hospitalizations? Concern over the growing, widespread discontent? Or Vladimir Putin's announcement in late February that Russia would no longer stand by while a US-installed puppet regime in Ukraine attacked ethnic Russians?
The timing was certainly interesting. Two whole years of deliberate psychological terror about a relatively harmless illness suddenly gave way to the kind of racist and virulently hateful invective against Russia that would have made Hitler proud. So much for 'never again'. Once again a Western 'grande armée' is at war with Russia, a war they tell us will not end until Russia's total collapse or the government's replacement with entities favorable to Western business. Not only that, we're told that the war is existential - that the West, as such, will 'cease to exist' if Ukraine does not 'defeat' Russia.
In 2020-2021, it seemed that geopolitics was dead and the 'end of history' had been reached. The 'pandemic' heralded 'The New Normal', and even Putin seemed to agree. But it turns out that, while we were all suffering from (or enjoying - some people are just like that) lockdowns, lack of primary healthcare, demoralization, loneliness and shuttered businesses, the US government (the real one, not the Trump one) was plotting a high-risk game of proxy war in order to regime-change the Kremlin, cut Europe off from energy and trade with Russia, and 'reinforce' American hegemony in the face of the actual threat Western elites feared: the emergence of a fairer, more democratic, multipolar world order. All that remains to be 'unveiled' at the level of geopolitics is the official Chinese position: are they with the globalists, or are they with humanity? The answer to this, we think, could be the 'big event' of 2023 (hint: watch Taiwan!).
the speeches he gave throughout the year, and note the existential terms in which his enemies speak of preventing Russia from achieving its goals, then it becomes clear that the Kremlin also has a longer-term, global picture in mind - and that its goals are not the same as Klaus Schwab's.
Long-time readers know the evolution of our perspective of Putin and Russia, starting in particular with our analysis of the Litvinenko poisoning (a frame-up) back in 2006; exposing the Browder criminal conspiracy behind initial Western sanctions against Russia in 2012; then observing Russia's anti-imperial military interventions in thwarting NATO plans to carpet-bomb Syria in 2013, protecting Crimea from the West's subsequent 'revenge' via regime change of Ukraine in 2014, and fire-fighting operations against 'ISIS' in Syria in 2015 - which effectively ended terrorist attacks in Europe.
The insidious designation of 'Kremlin trolls' is intended to silence dissent against the prevailing orthodoxy of the post-9/11 ideologically-warped version of 'Pax Americana', but it doesn't work on us, our readers and others who value Truth and Justice. It's the Kremlin that has aligned with Western critics of the diabolical direction the West has taken, not the other way around. Putin may have coined the term 'Empire of Lies', but all who are anti-war, anti-empire, anti-woke, and pro-Truth have been shining a light in the ever-darkening socio-political climate long before Putin began articulating similar views.
Perhaps, but if you're living anywhere in Westernia, don't expect to see dividends any time soon. Awfully destructive forces are at work, forces that are beyond the ken of anyone or anything to stop. Putin can no more be the 'savior' of humanity than Donald Trump was for the USA - or Elon Musk will be for freedom of speech. But all the same, just like Trump's exposure of the corrupt workings of Washington DC, and Musk's of government censorship on social media, Putin's articulation of the world's problems, and how most of them stem from Western elites' greed and insatiable will to dominate, coupled with his formal declaration that Russia is in open rebellion against those elites' obliteration of traditional values, fair and free trade, and genuinely progressive development of the majority living in both Western and non-Western regions of the world, signal that the Time of Transition has begun in earnest.
What do you do to escape the insufferable 'culture' of Clown World? We Sott.net editors are all in constant contact with one another - mostly online because we're located all over the world. But faced with realizing that the people cannot vote their way back to freedom, nor organize protests that would sway leaders and their authoritarian minions away from their insane drive to 'save the planet' by slashing energy and food production, a number of us have come together to pool resources, share knowledge, hold regular meet-ups, and generally support each other. We see that many of you commenters have formed a community here on Sott.net, which is great to see! Just remember that you can also interact with the editors and hundreds of others of like-mind on our Cassiopaea forum.
And so, dear readers, as we approach the end of the year, and the end of the world-that-was, a few words of encouragement: Onwards, comrades! Stand fast against what the mother of all religions (Zoroastrianism) termed Druj - the false order of things. Let our thoughts, words and deeds form a unified voice that clearly and unequivocally asserts: NO! to lies, half-truths and the psychological and emotional manipulation of human beings by dark forces; NO! to the promotion of abusive and harmful social and cultural practices that seek to subvert the most vulnerable in society - our children - and, in that way, human society itself. Let Love, Truth and Justice be our God, and defend it, and our right to Choose, with every fibre of our collective Being.
Support Sott.net in 2023
2023 will be a Big Year in more ways than one. Not to be outdone by the Russians, Sott.net will be getting its own hypersonic upgrade. We know, we promised the same thing last year - or was it two years ago now?! The difference is that this time, development is progressing nicely. We were held up by the fact that - as with our tracking and commenting on world events - we don't do things like everybody else. So, first we created a new open source version of PikaJS, our own core JavaScript library. On top of that, we built a new proprietary engine named In·Site to make Sott really sassy. And now we're (finally) approaching the finish line! We can't promise a deadline just yet, but keep in mind that Sott.net's 21st birthday is on March 26, 2023. Just sayin'!
We editors want to thank you for your continued support of Sott.net, and wish you courage with listening to your conscience instead of the media. To support you in turn against the onslaught of mendacity from officialdom, we need your help to keep Sott.net going as one of the last independent online news sites. If you appreciate what we do, and it's within your means to do so, please consider making a donation, and we will see to it that you receive the Sott.net 2023 merchandise of your choice.
Thanks once again to the creative talents of one of our editors, readers who donate can select a copy of this unique Sott.net 2023 desktop (A5) calendar (for donations of 40 USD and above), featuring a selection of images and insightful quotes from great thinkers. Check it out:
Another way to contribute to the upkeep of Sott.net is to visit our stores and purchase one of our many books or a DVD set for yourself or as a gift for your loved ones. All our books and DVDs are listed on Red Pill Press's Online Store and Pilule Rouge, and are also available on Amazon.com, Amazon.fr, Amazon.de, Amazon.es, Amazon.it, and Amazon.co.uk, in paperback and electronic format.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, dear readers, and let's continue shining the light for as long as we can!
Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!