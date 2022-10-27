On September 26th, the financial service announced some changes to certain agreements.
Starting November 3, 2022, PayPal is expanding the existing list of prohibited activities to include the sending, posting, or publication of messages, content, or materials under its Acceptable Use Policy.
"Violation of this Acceptable Use Policy constitutes a violation of the PayPal User Agreement and may subject you to damages, including liquidated damages of $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation, which may be debited directly from your PayPal account(s) as outlined in the User Agreement," said PayPal.
Users will be subject to a financial penalty if they violate the revised policy in any way, including by spreading false information, engaging in discrimination against the LGBTQ community, posing a risk to user safety, and so on.
Paypal stated, " You may not use the PayPal service for activities that involve the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials that, in PayPal's sole discretion, (a) are harmful, obscene, harassing, or objectionable, (b) depict or appear to depict nudity, sexual or other intimate activities, (c) depict or promote illegal drug use, (d) depict or promote violence, criminal activity, cruelty, or self-harm (e) depict, promote, or incite hatred or discrimination of protected groups or of individuals or groups based on protected characteristics (e.g. race, religion, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.) (f) present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, (g) are fraudulent, promote misinformation, or are unlawful, (h) infringe the privacy, intellectual property rights, or other proprietary rights of any party, or (i) are otherwise unfit for publication." (You can download the announcement here.)
After major backlash, PayPal reversed course and said they would not be fining people $2,500 for spreading 'misinformation.'
A spokesperson said the policy went out in error and the company would not be fining people for misinformation.
"An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy. Our team is working to correct our policy pages. We're sorry for the confusion this has caused," PayPal said in an email.
They just lied to you. PayPal is not to be trusted.
News is spreading that PayPal has reinstated their policy to fine users $2,500 directly from their account if they "provide false, inaccurate or misleading information" according to its updated PayPal User Agreement.
"You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use. In addition, you must adhere to the terms of this Acceptable Use Policy. Violation of this Acceptable Use Policy constitutes a violation of the PayPal User Agreement and may subject you to damages, including liquidated damages of $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation, which may be debited directly from your PayPal account(s) as outlined in the User Agreement (see "Restricted Activities and Holds" section of the PayPal User Agreement).Earlier this month, the former President of PayPal, David Marcus, blasted the policy — calling it "insanity" because "a private company now gets to decide to take your money if you say something they disagree with." Even the new boss at Twitter agreed to his comment.
"If you've violated our Acceptable Use Policy, then you're also responsible for damages to PayPal caused by your violation of this policy; or
"If you are a seller and receive funds for transactions that violate the Acceptable Use Policy, then in addition to being subject to the above actions you will be liable to PayPal for the amount of PayPal's damages caused by your violation of the Acceptable Use Policy. You acknowledge and agree that $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation of the Acceptable Use Policy is presently a reasonable minimum estimate of PayPal's actual damages - including, but not limited to, internal administrative costs incurred by PayPal to monitor and track violations, damage to PayPal's brand and reputation, and penalties imposed upon PayPal by its business partners resulting from a user's violation - considering all currently existing circumstances, including the relationship of the sum to the range of harm to PayPal that reasonably could be anticipated because, due to the nature of the violations of the Acceptable Use Policy, actual damages would be impractical or extremely difficult to calculate. PayPal may deduct such damages directly from any existing balance in any PayPal account you control."
Several public figures have advocated for a boycott of PayPal over the company's Orwellian "misinformation" policy, and some have already done so. Following a surge of online calls to close PayPal accounts, several users are reporting closing issues.
PayPal was reportedly bribing $15 worth of vouchers to account holders in a desperate move to prevent them from canceling their accounts, that only tells you how bad the situation is.
In case you haven't already, this is a good time to cancel your PayPal account.
The Gateway Pundit and Jim Hoft were banned from Paypal on the last day of 2021 without warning.