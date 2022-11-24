As Slay News has reported, millions of Brazilians have been flooding the streets to rise up in protest over the controversial election.
Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and his party have been attempting to annul the election amid allegations of voter fraud.
Since the runoff election on October 30th in Brazil, Brazilians have been protesting on the streets daily.
The election was "won" by Bolsonaro's far-left socialist challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula is Brazil's former president and a convicted criminal who was previously jailed for fraud.
As Slay News previously reported, Brazil's military has warned that "possible fraud" may have influenced the country's controversial presidential election.
The Armed Forces of Brazil has been investigating the election following widespread allegations of fraud after the notoriously corrupt Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat incumbent conservative President Jair Bolsonaro.
Following an audit of the election results, the military concluded that there was a "possible security risk" in the country's voting system.
In a statement, the Defense Ministry emphasized that its report had not "excluded the possibility of fraud."
Despite Lula supposedly gaining over 60 million votes in the election, little has been heard from his supporters. Meanwhile, supporters of Bolsonaro, who reportedly received just over 58M votes, have been protesting in their millions.
In response to the outrage over the election results, Brazilians protesting Bolsonaro's defeat are now having their bank accounts frozen. The reports come days after the electoral court ordered the blocking of major social media accounts disputing the results.
Following his defeat, thousands of truck drivers parked their vehicles on highways across the country.
The move is reminiscent of the hero truckers behind the Freedom Convoy protests in Canada who were protesting tyrannical Covid measures.
The Brazilian protesters insist that the election was stolen.
Brazil's far-left Supreme Court is cracking down on those doubting the election results. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said:
"It is necessary, appropriate, and urgent to block the bank accounts of those investigated, given the possibility of using resources to finance illicit and undemocratic acts, in order to stop the injury or threat to law."Justice de Moraes claims:
"There has been repeated abuse of the right to assemble, several anti-democratic acts began to block traffic on several highways of the country. Those who by criminal means have been taking part in anti-democratic acts will be treated like criminals."He suspended several key Bolsonaro supporters from social media.
Several local news outlets have reported that Moraes has frozen the bank accounts of over 40 people and companies that have been linked with the protests.
While in New York last week, Moraes said that "democracy in Brazil was attacked, but it survived."
He alleged that the trend of doubting election results was started in the U.S. by conservatives and "spread to Eastern Europe and then to Brazil."
Moraes's tactics are following the tactics Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used against civil liberties protesters of the Freedom Convoy. The effort is a move that Trudeau is still being investigated over.
About the Author:
Frank Bergman is a political/economic journalist living on the east coast. Aside from news reporting, Bergman also conducts interviews with researchers and material experts and investigates influential individuals and organizations in the sociopolitical world.