"It is necessary, appropriate, and urgent to block the bank accounts of those investigated, given the possibility of using resources to finance illicit and undemocratic acts, in order to stop the injury or threat to law."

"There has been repeated abuse of the right to assemble, several anti-democratic acts began to block traffic on several highways of the country. Those who by criminal means have been taking part in anti-democratic acts will be treated like criminals."

Frank Bergman is a political/economic journalist living on the east coast. Aside from news reporting, Bergman also conducts interviews with researchers and material experts and investigates influential individuals and organizations in the sociopolitical world.

Brazil has started freezing the bank accounts of citizens found to be protesting against the nation's recent presidential election results, according to reports.As Slay News has reported , millions of Brazilians have been flooding the streets to rise up in protest over the controversial election.Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and his party have been attempting to annul the election amid allegations of voter fraud.Since the runoff election on October 30th in Brazil, Brazilians have been protesting on the streets daily.The election was "won" by Bolsonaro's far-left socialist challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula is Brazil's former president and a convicted criminal who was previously jailed for fraud.As Slay News previously reported , Brazil's military has warned that "possible fraud" may have influenced the country's controversial presidential election.The Armed Forces of Brazil has been investigating the election following widespread allegations of fraud after the notoriously corrupt Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat incumbent conservative President Jair Bolsonaro.In a statement, the Defense Ministry emphasized that its report had not "excluded the possibility of fraud."Despite Lula supposedly gaining over 60 million votes in the election, little has been heard from his supporters. Meanwhile, supporters of Bolsonaro, who reportedly received just over 58M votes, have been protesting in their millions.In response to the outrage over the election results,The reports come days after the electoral court ordered the blocking of major social media accounts disputing the results.Following his defeat, thousands of truck drivers parked their vehicles on highways across the country.The move is reminiscent of the hero truckers behind the Freedom Convoy protests in Canada who were protesting tyrannical Covid measures.The Brazilian protesters insist that the election was stolen.Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said:Justice de Moraes claims:He suspended several key Bolsonaro supporters from social media.Several local news outlets have reported thatWhile in New York last week, Moraes said that "democracy in Brazil was attacked, but it survived."He alleged that the trend of doubting election results was started in the U.S. by conservatives and "spread to Eastern Europe and then to Brazil."Moraes's tactics are following the tactics Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used against civil liberties protesters of the Freedom Convoy. The effort is a move that Trudeau is still being investigated over