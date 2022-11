© Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images



More From the Hearing

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) telling people to "stop" taking ivermectin for COVID-19 was informal and just a recommendation, government lawyers argued during a recent hearing."They use informal language, that is true," he also said, adding that, "it's conversational but not mandatory." Ivermectin is approved by the FDA but not for COVID-19. Drugs are commonly used for non-approved purposes in the United States; the practice is known as off-label treatment.It asked the court to rule the actions unlawful and bar the FDA from directing or opining as to whether ivermectin should be used to treat COVID-19.Jared Kelson, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, told the court during the hearing that that informal claim "doesn't explain the language they actually used: 'Stop it. Stop it with the ivermectin.'"Plaintiffs in the case include Dr. Paul Marik , who began utilizing ivermectin in his COVID-19 treatment protocol in 2020 while he was chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School and director of the intensive care unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.The government has moved to dismiss the complaint, asserting plaintiffs lack standing because the injuries cannot be traced back to the FDA.During the recent hearing, which was on the motion to dismiss, the government said the FDA could not be blamed for the injuries."Plaintiffs have also not shown that any of their claimed injuries are fairly traceable to defendants' statements because their injuries were caused by independent third-party conduct that was not a predictable response to those statements," Belfer, the government lawyer, said.Belfer noted that the FDA's pages say people can use ivermectin if their health care provider prescribes it, argued the statements "did not bind the public or FDA, did not interpret any substantive rules, and did not set agency policy," and said the FDA's position could change in the future if new data become available."They also do not have legal consequences for anyone but simply provide nonbinding recommendations to consumers," he said.Kelson disagreed.Ivermectin is used on animals in addition to humans. The FDA used a picture of a horse in its Twitter posts and on one of its pages.U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown, a Trump appointee overseeing the case, said that he was most concerned about the social media statements because they did not include any qualifiers.Belfer argued the statements were aimed at consumers and that the Twitter posts linked to one of the pages, which does include the qualifier."So it was predictable that if you include the link to the article, people will click on the link and will see the full article, which includes that disclaimer that if your doctor writes you a prescription, you should fill it exactly as prescribed," he said."The plaintiffs, by their own admission, have continued to prescribe ivermectin. So they always had the authority. It may be that patients were not able to fill prescriptions, but the doctors themselves always had the authority," he added later.Brown said he appreciated the briefing from the parties and that he would rule "as quickly as we can for ya'll." As of Nov. 19, he has not issued a ruling. Zachary Stieber covers U.S. and world news for The Epoch Times. He is based in Maryland.