Ivermectin is a low-cost established drug with clinical benefits and minimal safety concerns, which has been shown to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in vitro in studies. Ivermectin has rapid oral absorption, with high lipid solubility is widely circulated in the body, metabolised in the liver, and excreted in faeces. The adequate concentration of ivermectin inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 in the in vitro experiment is higher than the approved dose of ivermectin concentration in plasma and the lungs of humans. However, a meta-analysis demonstrated that the administration of a standard FDA-approved dose shows a positive clinical response in COVID-19 patients.

Despite our previous more favourable results from a multicentre, randomised clinical trial in 69 COVID-19 patients at the beginning of the pandemic which noted the effectiveness of ivermectin in recovery and decreasing duration of hospital stay, the current results of this extensive study on 609 admitted patients with moderate to severe form of COVID-19 and 549 outpatients with a mild form of COVID-19, did not show adequate support for the effectiveness of this drug.

Despite this downbeat assessment, the new study did actually find a significant 32% improvement in ivermectin hospital patients achieving complete recovery, with 37% of ivermectin patients vs 28% of placebo patients achieving the outcome [95% CI, 1.04-1.66].

ICU admission: 28 ivermectin vs 32 placebo patients; 9% vs 11%; 16% improvement [95% CI, 0.52-1.36].

Invasive mechanical ventilation: 3% ivermectin vs 6% placebo; 50% improvement [95% CI, 0.24 -1.07].

Supplemental oxygen by non-invasive ventilation: 244 ivermectin vs 252 placebo; 78% vs 85%; 7% improvement [95% CI, 0.86-1.00].

Death: 13 ivermectin vs 18 placebo; 4% vs 6%; 33% improvement [95% CI, 0.35-1.39].

Fever duration: 2.02 (± 0.11) days ivermectin vs 2.41 (± 0.13) days placebo; 16% improvement.

On the day seventh of treatment, fever, cough and weakness were significantly higher in the placebo group compared to the ivermectin group.

Length of hospital stay: 7.98 (± 4.4) days ivermectin vs 7.16 (± 3.2) days placebo; 20% worse [95% CI, 0.15-1.45]. The study claims this finding is "significant", but the wide confidence interval going through 1.0 indicates not. The authors write that "delays in discharging patients to other facilities such as rehabilitation centres... might be the reason for more extended hospital stay other than treatment for COVID-19".

Mean oxygen saturation at day seven: 92.01 (Range: 72-99) ivermectin vs 93 (Range: 48-99) placebo; 1% worse [95% CI, -2.89 to 0.91].

Relative recovery (where some symptoms persist on discharge): 53% ivermectin vs 60% placebo; 13% worse [95% CI, 0.76-1.00].

Persistent dry cough (until seventh day): 5 ivermectin vs 10 placebo; 3% vs 9%; 36% worse [95% CI, 0.13-1.03].

Hospitalisation: 7% ivermectin vs 5% placebo; 36% worse [95% CI, 0.65-2.84].

PCR negative on day five after treatment: 26% ivermectin vs 32% placebo; 19% worse [95% CI, 0.60-1.09].

"Ivermectin may be going to be effective if it is given at the earliest possible time that clinical symptoms appear whiles [sic] the mean duration of symptoms before randomisation was 7.36 ± 3.43 days in the ivermectin group and 6.98 ± 3.63 days in the placebo group."

"Krolewiecki et al. assessed antiviral activity and safety of a five-day regimen of high dose ivermectin, comparing the control group in 45 patients with COVID-19. The findings support the hypothesis that ivermectin has a concentration-dependent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2."

A further potential problem with the study, which was conducted in Iran where ivermectin

has been popular

as a Covid treatment, is the question of how many of the placebo group were also secretly taking ivermectin anyway.

after the allocation of ivermectin or placebo, a significant number of patients declined to be participants", which may be because they realised they wanted to be sure they were taking the drug.

so it is unknown how many placebo-arm inpatients had taken ivermectin or another medication prior to hospitalisation.

There were statistically significant benefits of ivermectin for complete recovery, shorter duration of fever and quicker clearing up of cough and weakness.

"Ivermectin has proven to be safe. Doses up to 10 times the approved limit are well tolerated by healthy volunteers"