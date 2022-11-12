Video posted online shows a Boeing B17 Flying Fortress bomber approaching the flight path of a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. Soon, the bomber completely collides with the Kingcobra, ripping it to shreds.
The front of the B17 split off from its rears as its wings caught on fire and it spiraled to the ground nearby.
One man who was at the air show said theP-63 was banking left at the time and had the B17 in his blind spot so he could not prepare for the impending crash.
Dallas Morning News that the crash occurred at around 1.30pm above the Dallas Executive Airport.
There are now around 40 Fire-Rescue crews on the scene, according to CNN.
Witnesses say debris is now strewn over Highway 67 in Texas, where Fire Rescue authorities say an active fire has broken out.
Dallas Fire-Rescue authorities do not yet know the status of either pilot or whether there were any injuries from fallen debris.
Comment: According to Nexta, none of the crew survived.
The bomber was apparently being flown by a member of the Gulf Coast Wings Texas Raiders.
In a statement following the crash, Mayor Eric Johnson called the crash a 'terrible tragedy in our city.'
'The videos are heartbreaking,' he wrote on Twitter. 'Please say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families today.'
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
