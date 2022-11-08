AFL's first release of documents revealed the explicit collusion between the CDC and Big Tech to censor what the Biden Administration deemed "misinformation" and push covert COVID-19 propaganda. AFL's second release built the evidentiary record showing that CDC specifically sent Facebook and Twitter-specific posts to take down, throttle, censor, or flag.
The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) is a liberal dark money group, receiving funding from organizations like Google, Twitter, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with regular and direct access to top Biden Administration officials. This production of documents shows regular emails from May 2021 through August 2021.
- Vivek Murthy, the current U.S. Surgeon General (former KFF trustee).
- Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and an architect of Obama Care (former and current KFF trustee).
- Dr. Bechara Choucair was the Biden White House COVID-19 vaccination coordinator. He was the Chief Health Officer for Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health insurance companies in the country. He left the White House in November 2021, returning to Kaiser as Senior Vice President and Chief Health Officer.
- Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith former Senior Advisor to the White House Covid-19 Response Team and Chair of the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force (current KFF trustee).
masking and other measures were inflicting tremendous educational, developmental, and emotional damage on our children.
Teacher unions were then and remain today critical Biden Administration allies and stakeholders. Beginning in the spring and continuing through the summer of 2021, teacher unions were loudly demanding that all public school children wear masks. Here, the evidence suggests KFF was polling the politics of mask mandates to help the federal government message and mandate universal masking for school children. Biden and his top officials elevated politics above science and caused massive damage to America's children.
Statement from Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Vice-President and General Counsel:
"America First Legal definitively exposed the Biden Administration's collaboration with Big Tech, and now we have uncovered some of the most jarring documents on masking mandates for children to date. At the behest of the teacher unions, young children were forced to mask in schools notwithstanding the obvious and massively negative long-term developmental repercussions. Now, emails between the liberal Kaiser Family Foundation and top Biden Administration officials prove that politics, not science, was driving the government's masking recommendations. We will not relent in our efforts to fight for the American people," said Gene Hamilton.
Read the entire production here.
Comment: Considering the CDC admitted at one point that masks were nothing but political theater, it's not surprising they were taking their cues from PR firms rather than scientists. The entire Covid hubbub was nothing but an exercise in compliance.
