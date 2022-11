© AdobeStock

Vivek Murthy, the current U.S. Surgeon General (former KFF trustee).

Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and an architect of Obama Care (former and current KFF trustee).

Dr. Bechara Choucair was the Biden White House COVID-19 vaccination coordinator. He was the Chief Health Officer for Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health insurance companies in the country. He left the White House in November 2021, returning to Kaiser as Senior Vice President and Chief Health Officer.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith former Senior Advisor to the White House Covid-19 Response Team and Chair of the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force (current KFF trustee).

Statement from Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Vice-President and General Counsel:

Today, America First Legal (AFL) released the third set of egregious documents obtained from litigation against the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC),AFL's first release of documents revealed the explicit collusion between the CDC and Big Tech to censor what the Biden Administration deemed "misinformation" and push covert COVID-19 propaganda. AFL's second release built the evidentiary record showing that CDC specifically sent Facebook and Twitter-specific posts to take down, throttle, censor, or flag.On August 10, 2021, Drew Altman, President and CEO of KFF, emailed top Biden Administration officials informing them that "We have the scoop on the issue of the moment, masks in schools:"Altman wrote that the 36% opposing school mask mandates is "made up of the usual suspects," and "of course is large enough to make some trouble."A mere three days later, on August 13, 2021, the CDC recommended universal masking for all children two years old and older:Teacher unions were then and remain today critical Biden Administration allies and stakeholders."America First Legal definitively exposed the Biden Administration's collaboration with Big Tech, and now we have uncovered some of the most jarring documents on masking mandates for children to date. At the behest of the teacher unions, young children were forced to mask in schools notwithstanding the obvious and massively negative long-term developmental repercussions. Now, emails between the liberal Kaiser Family Foundation and top Biden Administration officials prove that politics, not science, was driving the government's masking recommendations. We will not relent in our efforts to fight for the American people," said Gene Hamilton.Read the entire production here