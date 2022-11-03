© Sean Gallup/Getty Images



the 1648 Treaty of Westphalia's principle that made each country and its rulers independent from foreign meddling

the Crusades provided an organizing ideological gravity. That was the medieval analogy to today's New Cold War between East and West

The modern equivalent to the rejection of the Templars and papal finance would be for countries to withdraw from America's New Cold War.

The broken promise of mutual gain between Germany and Russia

Without the New Cold War's "good vs. evil" narrative, U.S. sanctions will lose their raison d'etre

What Germany really needs protection from is the U.S. war against China and Russia that is marginalizing and "Ukrainianizing" Europe.

There have been no calls by Western governments for a negotiated end to this war, because no war has been declared in Ukraine.

See Guntram Wolff, "Sholz should send an explicit message on his visit to Beijing," Financial Times, October 31, 2022. Wolff is the director and CE of the German Council on Foreign Relations. ↑