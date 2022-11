© Getty Images / STR



The platform applied the label shortly after Elon Musk's acquisition was finalized.Fresh from its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter has begun labeling tweets from Ukrainian state-backed media in the same way it does with a number of Russian outlets. The labels appeared on accounts like United24.media - a platform set up by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky - starting on Tuesday.Musk, a vocal supporter of the Ukrainian government, nevertheless came under fire from Kiev last month when he proposed a peace deal with Moscow that included Ukraine relinquishing all claims to Crimea and committing to neutrality.Musk has not been shy about making changes at Twitter, firing four of its top executives - including CEO Parag Agrawal - and liquidating its entire board of directors earlier this week amid reports he plans to cut the workforce by as much as a quarter. The world's richest man plans to charge users $8 to receive or keep the coveted blue verification checks of, which will come with higher search rankings, fewer ads, and the option to post long-form video.Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter last week after months of wrangling with company management over the terms of the deal.