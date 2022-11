Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz has called on Twitter's new owner and CEO Elon Musk to reinstate Dr. Jordan Peterson to the platform.The Texas Republican posted to Twitter Tuesday night, "It is TIME for Elon Musk to let Jordan Peterson back on Twitter."The comment came as a response to Mikhaila Peterson, daughter of psychologist and author Jordan Peterson, who asked if Musk could reinstate her father's account.Dave Rubin, a frequent collaborator of Peterson's, the psychologist said that he would "never" delete the tweet which triggered the suspension. Rubin said, "The insanity continues at Twitter. @JordanPeterson has been suspended for this tweet about Ellen Page. He just told me he will 'never' delete the tweet. Paging [Elon Musk]..."Peterson has been vocal in calling out transgender activism for damaging women's sports. He had previously tweeted, "Transgender activism has made a mockery of women's sports," in response to an article about Lia Thomas, a biological male who competes for the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team.