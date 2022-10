Twitter's workforce is expected to be gutted as soon as today, four people with direct knowledge of the matter told NYTimes . Managers of the social media platform have been asked to create lists of employees to cut.Musk has recently said that he planned to cut 75% of the company's 7,500 employees, leaving a workforce of approximately 2,000.On Wednesday, Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink in preparation for his takeover. He tweeted: "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!"The world's richest man also changed his Twitter bio to