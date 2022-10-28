© 2nd Smartest Guy in the World / Substack

The context of the fraud is Tesla's takeover of his cousins' failing business, Solar City, which was nearing bankruptcy when Elon swooped in to offer Tesla stock for it. The motivation was to avoid a failure in his family of businesses which might have damaged his reputation and hurt his much bigger bubble company, Tesla. Musk owns about 20% of Tesla shares and has borrowed against about half of that, so declines in TSLA stock price directly threaten his net worth; it is likely he used the proceeds of these loans to fund his other companies, notably SpaceX, the Boring Company (small-bore tunneling), and the Hyperloop efforts. A margin call that might result if his stock value declines enough to no longer cover the loan amounts would trigger large forced sales and a complete collapse of the stock price and his empire.



Yet internally at SolarCity, the solar roof product was far from what he would consider market-ready, let alone beautiful, according to nearly a dozen sources familiar with the project.



As many mindlessly celebrates Musk's Twitter "acquisition" they fail to appreciate the greater Psyop at play here.James Corbett brilliantly exposed Musk just the other day ahead of this Twitter takeover:Musk's grandfather was a founding member of Canada's technocratic political party before he had to flee that country.Musk is no genius, unless fraud is the sole metric. He is an actor that does zero actual engineering. All of his businesses were CIA backed, starting with his Zip2 scam which was a total scam that did nothing. Same for his role in PayPal where he was embedded and did not create nor add any material value to the company. And the exact same dynamics were at play when Musk bought his way into Tesla which he also never created, nor added actual engineering value to.Space-X is on the verge of bankruptcy.Tesla has never made a profit on an actual car.How about Musk's solar tile scam which to this very day is far from ready for prime time and is despised by those few homeowners that were unsophisticated enough to install them?And how could anyone forget the laughable and fraudulent Hyperloop?How about the latest joke of the Tesla-Bot?How about war profiteering on PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION?What about the cybertruck that remains yet another broken promise scam?How about the absolute fraud that is Tesla's Autopilot?And if anyone actually believes that Musk is the richest man in the world, they are totally clueless of the dynastic banking families that run the agencies that in turn run puppet fraudsters like Musk.Twitter is still fully controlled by the globalist technocratic party, just with different optics to now dupe the conservatives since the leftists are perma-brainwashed as it is and require far less Deep State mind control. And all of those "controversial" accounts being reinstated like that of Mister Operation Warp Speed is just more conditioning for those cluelessly celebrating the latest incarnation of the CIA's social media social engineering node in Twitter.Do NOT fall for this latest con.Do NOT comply.