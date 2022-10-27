Puppet Masters
Netherlands issued 91 waivers on Russia sanctions, including aluminum, food
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 12:30 UTC
The information was "company-sensitive," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, Finance, Infrastructure, and Education are allowed to grant exemptions to sanctions to "allow a degree of flexibility in specific cases," the spokesperson affirmed.
In April, the European Union banned ships sailing under the Russian flag from European ports. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management issued waivers so 34 ships could access Dutch ports, for example, because they carried important cargo like aluminum and food.
"Diplomatic relations" was stated as the reason why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted one exemption, the broadcaster reported. In the isolated case, transactions which involved Russian banks majority held by the State were permitted to occur.
The Ministry of Finance granted 13 additional waivers related to frozen assets or goods that fall under the sanctions regime.
The Ministry for Climate and Energy, which falls under Economic Affairs, issued 25 waivers for Dutch organizations to still get energy from former Gazprom companies. The waivers help 150 companies and organizations, including municipalities, schools, and water boards, the Ministry said to the broadcaster.
The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, which falls under Foreign Affairs, issued 18 waivers to 13 organizations on "humanitarian grounds" for cooperation between the EU and Russia on "purely civilian matters." Foreign Affairs issued one waiver so a company could receive another payment from Russia.
