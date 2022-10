© VladimirDrozdin / DepositPhotos



The Dutch government has issued 91 waivers from sanctions against Russia since the country invaded Ukraine late in February, RTL Nieuws reports after talking to the Ministries. The ministries shielded the names of the companies involved, the value of transactions which were exempted, and the business sectors concerned, RTL Nieuws reported.The information was "company-sensitive," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, Finance, Infrastructure, and Education are allowed to grant exemptions to sanctions to "allow a degree of flexibility in specific cases," the spokesperson affirmed.In April, the European Union banned ships sailing under the Russian flag from European ports. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Managementwhy the Ministry of Foreign Affairs granted one exemption, the broadcaster reported. In the isolated case,The Ministry of Finance grantedthat fall under the sanctions regime.The Ministry for Climate and Energy, which falls under Economic Affairs, issued 25, the Ministry said to the broadcaster.The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, which falls under Foreign Affairs, issued 18Foreign Affairs issued one waiver so a company could receive another payment from Russia.