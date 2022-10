A new study out of Ireland has shone a light on the social development of pandemic -era babies , whose crucial first year was spent in an environment altered by Covid-19 restrictions.The study measured ten developmental milestones at the one-year mark in 309 babies born between March and May 2020, then compared them to data gathered from a cohort of 1,629 babies born between 2008 and 2011.Based on the data, researchers concluded that, "pandemic-associated social isolation may have impacted on the social communication skills in babies born during the pandemic compared with a historical cohort."The study only analyzed babies from Ireland, where restrictions were extremely tight. According to the researchers, between March 2020 and April 2021, the timeline of the study, Ireland was under Level 5 lockdown, meaning no visitors to the home, no leaving home unless necessary or for exercise within 5km, and no social gatherings outside.As a result, babies "missed the opportunity of meeting a normal social circle of people outside the family home, including other babies and grandparents," thus impacting their social skills.Researchers noted that in addition to socialization issues, lockdown babies also faced challenges related to speaking and motor skills.