Babies born during the first year of the pandemic are developmentally and cognitively behind where they should be... and it isn't because of the virus itself. That is the shocking finding from a major new study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics on 255 babies born at a New York hospital between March and December of 2020.I spoke to Dr. Dani Dumitriu, co-author of the study and paediatrician at Columbia University, to find out more. She points out that although pandemic babies' scores were only slightly lower, these average differences could have profound long-term effects on an entire generation.While the scientists had expected that only babies whose mothers caught Covid would be affected, this result, says Dr. Dumitriu, "points to potential impact on the neurodevelopment of infants born during the pandemic irrespective of maternal infection, which - if replicated - would translate to potential impact on hundreds of millions of children born since the onset of the pandemic, with potential for significant public health consequences."Pandemic babies are already behind after just the first few months of life. And seeing as the impact on babies appears to have been environmental, wouldn't we expect older children and teens, who weren't insulated from pandemic life by a uterus, to have fallen even further behind in their development?Unfortunately, the answer is yes. Dr. Dumitriu explains:The trouble is, public health czars haven't been too hot on taking children out of the home lately. It is hard to have much faith in public health's ability to bring these babies back up to speed. No doubt, the studies on the pandemic's legacy on children will continue, their findings drip-fed to us as the years crawl by. The only thing surprising that could come from them will be the extent and scope of the damage, the length of the scars left. Some have taken to tagging all this as 'the cost of Covid'. But Covid is the respiratory disease, which never threatened most young folk. For them,By Peter Andrews, Irish science journalist and writer based in London. He has a background in the life sciences, and graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in genetic.