A number of studies have come out recently showing that the lockdowns and social distancing have had a negative effect on children's cognitive development. This is hardly surprising, as an absence of social interaction, with peers and adults, lack of in-person learning, decreased respiration from masks, a lack of facial visual cues due to masks, not to mention constant fear and the instilling of the belief that a child has the ability to accidentally kill grandma - all these self-evidently will have a negative affect on children's neuro development. (This isn't even to get into the lack of exercise, which is directly related to cognitive function).

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss how lockdowns and social distancing are making children (and adults, no doubt) dumber, and all it's wider implications.


Running Time: 00:28:30

Download: MP3 — 26.1 MB