Dennis "Denny" Doyle, who served as mayor of Beaverton, Ore. from 2009 to 2021, pled guilty in federal court on Tuesday to illegal possession of child pornography. "You know, we make mistakes," Doyle said on his way out of the courtroom.

Several of the images in Doyle's possession were of children under the age of 12. The children in these images had been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as "known sexually exploited minors."