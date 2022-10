© ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

A market report from Grand View Research projects that the industry for transgender sex change operations will grow to a size of $5 billion in the next decade.More insurers are beginning to offer coverage for sex changes and more transgender patients are becoming eligible for coverage under Medicaid, according to the report. The increased ease of reimbursement is expected to provide a boon to the industry.Transgender surgeries first saw a major surge in popularity after the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).Cost can often be a barrier to getting a sex reassignment surgery, as bills can run into the tens of thousands of dollars depending on the specifics of the procedure. The ACA rule, overturned by the Trump administration before being reimplemented by President Joe Biden, is currently facing a court challenge.In recent months, journalists and activists have continued to expose hospitals and universities supportive of sex changes for minors . Experts in the medical community disagree on how much weight to put into a child's feeling of gender dysphoria and whether or not it is appropriate to conduct processes like hormone therapy as a treatment.