© dpa



UN human rights body says China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

Beijing, which this week spoke out against what it considered to be "protectionist" measures being developed in Europe.

In a move that could cause new fissures in already fraught trade ties with China , the European Commission is set to propose banning products involving forced labour from being sold in the single market.ButThe European Union ban, according to officials involved in the planning.of Xinjiang, unless importers can prove the products did not involve forced labour. Businesses say that standard is almost impossible to meet.Technocrats in Brussels point to forced labour within the EU - and everywhere else in the world - to emphasise that there is no single target.Nonetheless, the EU's measures will seek to address the issue of goods and supplies from Xinjiang , where Beijing is accused of instituting a network of coercive labour.Officials say their proposed risk-based model that flags goods from regions or sectors suspected to involve such practices will inevitably send alarm bells ringing about products made in China."It's clear that Xinjiang will have a special place in this, because it's clear that there is a risk," said one senior EU official involved in the drafting."So it would be very strange if the competent authorities would not take that as one of the flashpoints ... if they see that an economic operator is importing goods from Xinjiang, that should be definitely on their watch list."Beijing has consistently denied allegations about human rights abuses in the region, with the foreign ministry saying "there has never been forced labour in Xinjiang".However, officials hope outlawing the sale of all products made using suspected forced labour rather than their import would rid the EU market of tainted goods without flouting global trade rules."This is why we couldn't take the US approach, which is basically targeting imports only and targeting actually the imports of one country," an official said.Under the proposal, the EU's 27 member statesfor catching goods suspected of using forced labour.Thesethrough submissions from external parties, like non-governmental organisations or other businesses from inside or outside Europe, orthat flags products and regions likely to have forced labour.This database would be public, butUnder the proposal, once a suspicion has been raised, a preliminary investigation would ensue, followed by a more substantial appraisal that could include inspections of facilities in third countries.At this point local authorities must decide whether the goods should be withdrawn from the market., while customs authorities would be "immediately notified of the decision" and instructed, officials said.For example, if awas found to contain polysilicon linked to forced labour - an alleged issue in Xinjiang that worries Western policymakers - the finished panels themselves would be banned, although those already sold to the end buyer would not be confiscated."I don't think we can start going across the EU and climbing on roofs and taking off solar panels," said an EU source.If a government or company does not authorise the European authority to make an inspection, the authority can come to a conclusion based on the evidence at hand."They don't have to have a smoking gun, just enough evidence and information to determine whether they can confidently say, 'OK, there is forced labour in this product and therefore, I have to stop it'," they added.The proposal does not suggest further punishment for companies on either side of the trade, nor is there a corporate blacklist.Instead, the commission hopes the reputational risks of being associated with modern slavery and the financial cost of having products confiscated and banned from European shelves would be deterrent enough., with scrutiny already intensifying following the recent UN report on the human rights situation there, said Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China."Although European companies operating in Xinjiang have carried out thorough due diligence throughout their entire supply networks, they are unable to conduct independent, third-party audits of their operations so that they can be certified as being fully compliant with global legislation," Wuttke said."Until this is addressed,European lawmakers, particularly on the political left, may take some convincing that the plan goes far enough."I have been calling for an EU ban of products made by forced labour, similar to the one existing in the US. Thus, it is a great success that the commission finally proposes an instrument," said Anna Cavazzini, a Green Party member of the European Parliament who has pushed multiple resolutions on the practice."The commission's proposal is an important first step, but it seems like there will still be room for improvement."The commission planned to release the proposal just before President Ursula von der Leyen's annual State of the Union address next week. Last year, she used the speech to announce the creation of such a ban, to the surprise of many - even her own officials.This set off an internal battle among EU departments determined not to be tasked with developingThe proposal's authors said they "looked attentively" at last week's UN report which accused China of "serious human rights violations" in Xinjiang, including in the area of forced labour.But they said the report "corroborated" information they were already dealing with, rather than causing a shift in approach.The document will provide a starting point for what are expected to be arduous negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Council, comprising officials and diplomats from member states. Each body will internally negotiate its own text, then enter into "trilogue" talks with each other and the commission, in a legislative process that could take years.Sabine Weyand, the EU's director general for trade, said this week they were "close to concluding" an anti-coercion instrument aimed at preventing economic bullying . It will add to laws tackling foreign subsidies, market access for procurement, and foreign investment screening seen to target China, she said.Wang said in Brussels on Wednesday.Human rights advocates, meanwhile, hope the commission's proposal will be beefed up during negotiations to prevent the EU from becoming a "dumping ground" for products made with forced labour, including from China."The EU has a real opportunity to draft a trailblazing policy," said Helene de Rengerve, senior EU adviser at Anti-Slavery International."We hope they will walk the talk and truly attempt to eliminate forced labour, not only the products made through it."