© Tim Maloney



© Tim Maloney



© Tim Maloney



© Tim Maloney



A 31,000-year-old skeleton missing its lower left leg and found in a remote Indonesian cave is believed to be the earliest known evidence of surgery, according to a peer-reviewed study that experts say rewrites understanding of human history.An expedition team led by Australian and Indonesian archaeologists stumbled upon the skeletal remains while excavating a limestone cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo looking for ancient rock art in 2020.The finding turned out to be evidence ofBy measuring the ages of a tooth and burial sediment using radioisotope dating, the scientists estimated the remains to be about 31,000 years old.PalaeopathologicalDr Tim Maloney, a research fellow at Australia's Griffith University who oversaw the excavation, said the discovery was an "absolute dream for an archaeologist".He said the research team, which included scientists from the Indonesian Institution for Archaeology and Conservation, was examining ancient cultural deposits when they crossed stone markers in the ground revealing a burial site.After 11 days of excavation, they found the skeleton ofMaloney said the nature of the healing, including the clean stump showed it was caused by amputation and not an accident or animal attack.Prior to this discovery, Maloney said"This finding very much changes the known history of medical intervention and knowledge of humanity," Maloney said."It implies thatallowing this person to survive after the removal of a foot and leg."Maloney said the stone age surgeonHe said the successful operationEmeritus Prof Matthew Spriggs of the Australian National University School of Archaeology and Anthropology, who was not involved in the study, said the discovery was "an important rewrite of our species history" that "underlines yet again that our ancestors were as smart as we are, with or without the technologies we take for granted today".Spriggs said it should not be surprising that stone age people could have developed an understanding of the internal workings of mammals through hunting, and had treatments for infection and injury."We tend to forget that modern humans like us 30,000 years ago ... would have had their intellectuals, their doctors, their inventors," he said.He said they would have had to experiment with plant medicines and other treatments to stay alive."Any inhabitants of tropical rainforests today, usually now mixing hunting and gathering with forms of agriculture, have a large pharmacopoeia that would have to have been developed over millennia."The study was published in the journal Nature.