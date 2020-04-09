© Anagnostis P. Agelarakis/Adelphi University



"The very serious trauma cases sustained by both males and females

"The surgical operation is the most complex I have ever seen in my 40 years of working with anthropological materials,"

New research from Adelphi University has revealed the first forensically-assessed. Their bones illuminated their physical activities, traumas, and even a complex form of brain surgery."The burial place and architecture of the funerary monumental church and the construction of the graves is spectacular," said lead researcher and anthropologist Anagnostis Agelarakis, PhD, who added that it indicates the high social standing of the individuals buried there.The advanced preservation of their remains and the impressive location and architecture of the funerary monumental church where they were buried exhibit their high status in the region.As for the brain surgery, Agelarakis suggests that "even despite a grim prognosis, an extensive effort was given to this surgery for this male. So, it's likely that he was a very important individual to the population at Paliokastro."Agelarakis and his colleagues were able to derive medical and surgical data, as well as paleopathological data, on thisAgelarakis said. "It is unbelievable that it was carried out, with most complicated preparations for the intervention, and then the surgical operation itself which took place, of course,."The results are described in a new book, "Eastern Roman Mounted Archers and Extraordinary Medico-Surgical Interventions at Paliokastro in Thasos Island during the ProtoByzantine Period: The Historical and Medical History Records and the Archaeo-Anthropological Evidence," by Archaeopress, Access Archaeology.