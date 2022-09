aged 0-21

Scientific journals documenting procedures and practices regarding health care for trans individuals shows that "gender affirming" hysterectomies are being performed on minors in the US. As reports have recently surfaced that children's hospitals across the country are willing to perform these surgeries for minors, and promote the practice, many media outlets have said the reporting is false.However, case studies in scientific journals show that the practice is underway in many hospitals.A medical center in Washington published research on gender-affirming hysterectomies wherein the youngest patient in their study was 16.In the Methods section of their report , published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the researchers wrote: "Retrospective chart review of 15 trans men (female to male...), age 16-43, who underwent hysterectomy by a single surgeon at our academically-affiliated community hospital from 2012-2016." 2007 paper in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology said that a 15-year-old patient received a hysterectomy for the purpose of treating gender dysphoria.He," the paper notes, using the minor's preferred, male pronouns, "had the appearance and carriage of a teenage male and was accompanied by both of his supportive parents for his intake examination and throughout his surgery. His school counselor and his personal therapist each wrote letters of support for his surgery," reads the paper's discussion section. paper published in July in the Journal of Pediatric & Adolescent Gynecology indicated in the abstract that many under-18 girls seek hysterectomies for the treatment of gender dysphoria:One of the authors of the article is Elizabeth Boskey of the Center for Gender Surgery at Boston Children's Hospital.The American Medical Association's Journal of Ethics published a peer-reviewed article in 2020 that stated at the outset: "The nascent field of gender-affirming surgery (GAS) for binary and nonbinary transgender adolescents is growing rapidly."Many academic journals have documented children under the age of 18 obtaining vaginoplasty surgeries. From a paper published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, titled "Age Is Just a Number: WPATH-Affiliated Surgeons' Experiences and Attitudes Toward Vaginoplasty in Transgender Females Under 18 Years of Age in the United States," the authors wroteAnother academic paper published in the Journal of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology last year wrote in their introduction that "Transgender and gender diverse adolescent and young adults (AYA) may seek gender-affirming surgeries (GAS) as part of their gender affirmation."In the paper's section for gender affirming-hysterectomies, the authors wrote, "We strongly believe that patients, particularly [adolescents and young adult] [transgender and gender diverse] patients, should be counseled separately on the hysterectomy and the option for concomitant oophorectomy."They add, "When seeing an [adolescent or young adult] who has had any genital [gender affirming surgery], it is important to ascertain whether the person has undergone a concomitant hysterectomy, vaginectomy, and/or unilateral or bilateral oophorectomy."The paper cites The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) as an authority on transgender healthcare, which has stated that"WPATH [Standards of Care] guidelines recognize that," they wrote under the heading "[Gender Affirming Surgery] Considerations in [Adolescents and Young Adults.]"WPATH is set to release the 8th edition of their Standards of Care this year, but a recently unearthed early draft reveals that their minimum age recommendations for children to start the process of medicalized gender transition have been lowered.Anecdotal reports from Facebook support groups have also surfaced that indicate parents are seeking hysterectomies for their minor trans-identified children. 4th Wave Now , a publication dedicated to questioning the medicalization of gender-atypical youth, shared screenshots on Monday with the caption, "Our team looked through the 'affirming' parent FB groups. Turns out, many parents want under-18 hystos. Main barrier isn't surgeons-it's insurance coverage. Here's a mom who was denied, then succeeded a year later-in Washington state-one week before his 17th birthday."Libs of TikTok exposed public hospital records showing that they perform "gender reassignment" surgeries on minors, including via phone calls with staff at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC.Since Libs of TikTok drew attention to the DC children's hospital, they altered their website and issued a statement denying they ever performed gender-related surgeries on minors.In the wake of these exposes and revelations, media outlets came down on those doing the reporting instead of investigating the claims made. The Washington Post and NPR are just two of many outlets admonishing the reporting from Libs of TikTok , The Post Millennial, and others, calling it "false information" despite the citations.It is unclear how widespread the practice is, or how many of hysterectomies for the purpose of treating gender dysphoria have been performed, but it has been reported by doctors and researchers that the surgeries have been performed for this purpose.