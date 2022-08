Looting and burning is a pathway to social justice. That's the message from a video recently added by Chicago Public Schools to its website as a response to perceived economic injustice for blacks. The district calls the video an "equity tool," but the reality is it promotes hopelessness.It sounds unbelievable, but in Chicago's schools, it's not.Some CPS students have difficult lives. Too many face the possibility of violent crime and gang harassment, and loss of friends and family.A closer look at the language of the video shows just how far CPS has fallen.Yet the district would have us believe - as enunciated in this "equity tool" - that either there is no winning at all or that "winning" comes from looting, arson, and property destruction.The video, added to the CPS website in late June, features black author and filmmaker Kimberly Jones. In the video, she is speaking days after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by police."Wealthy black people (are) making the commentary...we should not be rioting, we should not be looting, we should not be tearing up our own communities. And then there's been the argument...we should be hitting them in the pocket...where we don't spend any money - but I feel like we should do both, and I support both."Of looters who struck in Chicago and other cities:That's bad enough. But then comes the endorsement of guerilla action and arson as a form of entitled social protest. Jones later in the video adds:"If the social contract is broken why the f*** do I give a s*** about burning the f****** Football Hall of Fame , and burning the f******Target...f*** your Target, f***your Hall of Fame. As far as I'm concerned they can burn this b**** to the ground. And it still wouldn't be enough."Endorsing theft, arson, and criminal damage to property cannot in any way advance either "equity" or academics. And there is little question that most CPS students are not getting educated. That is what opportunistic anger masks. A look at the official measures shows the depth of the miseducation of CPS students.The video is a convenient distraction for CPS and its current overseer, Mayor Lori Lightfoot.For example, Lightfoot and CPS trumpeted a 2020 high school graduation rate of 82.5 percent.But there's little to celebrate. On the SAT, typically taken by 11th graders, only 26 percent of all students tested could reach or exceed the achievement standard for reading. That was versus 14 percent for black students. Social promotion from one grade to the next is rampant in CPS if only one-quarter of all high schoolers - and even fewer among black students - can read at grade level.The standard progressive definition of equity envisions equalized or "proportional" outcomes.