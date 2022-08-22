The bomb was under the driver's seat.

Therefore the assassin managed to get into the car.

The cameras in the parking lot were turned off.

Dugin was driving behind his daughter and saw it all unfold before his eyes.

Dugin is in the hospital now

The daughter of a close ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been killed on a highway near Moscow.



Darya Dugina died after her car exploded while she was driving home, Russia's investigative committee said.



It is thought that her father, the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin who is known as "Putin's brain," may have been the intended target of the attack.



Mr Dugin is a prominent ultra-nationalist ideologue who is believed to be close to the Russian president.



Alexander Dugin and his daughter had been invited as guests of honour at a festival at an estate near Moscow, where the philosopher gave a lecture.

