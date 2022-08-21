© Social Media



© nvestigative committee Of Russia/Reuters



A car belonging to the daughter of famous Russian political scientist and philosopher Alexander Dugin exploded late Saturday in Moscow, according to media reports.Darya Dugina's, with witnesses claiming the blast rocked the vehicle in the middle of the road and scattered debris.Preliminary reports said she died instantly.It is unclear if the explosion was an assassination attempt targeting her father, who has been described as the "brain" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.Darya Dugina,