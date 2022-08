Days ago, we said the next food insecurity problem that may impact Americans' eating habits could be an emerging potato shortage . Now there appears to be another issue:California accounts for a quarter of the world's tomato output."It's real tough to grow a tomato crop right now," Montna continued, adding, "on one side you have the drought impacting costs because you don't have enough water to grow all your acres, and then you have the farm inflation side of it with fuel and fertilizer costs shooting up."Rick Blankenship, Chairman of the Board at California Tomato Research Institute, warned crop yields are "way off this year ... and coupled with drought,"You would think that it was a home run for growers, but in reality the input costs have gone up so much that the potential profit was all gobbled up," Blankenship said.R. Greg Pruett, sales and energy manager for Ingomar Packing Co., one of the world's largest tomato processors, said not all customers will get their processed products. The company sells to some of the largest food brands.Market research firm IRI shows the price of tomato sauce in the last four weeks ended July 10 surged 17% from a year ago, while ketchup jumped 23%.Besides tomatoes, french fries could be in short supply as the potato crop has suffered from a heatwave. And worse, most of the US beer imports come from northern Mexico, where the region is running out of water Ketchup, french fries, and beer could soon be in short supply or experience price hikes due to tightening supply.