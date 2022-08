Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has told the Wall Street Journal that Washington has rejected traditional diplomacy, and in the absence of a great leader, has driven the world to the precipice of war over Ukraine and Taiwan.Kissinger previously courted controversy for suggesting that Kiev abandon some of its territorial claims to end the conflict with Russia.in the interview, published on Saturday.Kissinger, now 99 years old, elaborated on the West's role in the Ukraine conflict in a recent book profiling prominent post-WWII leaders.Conversely, having Ukraine in its entirety fall under Russian influence would do little to "calm historic European fears of Russian domination."Diplomats in Kiev and Washington should have balanced these concerns, he wrote,Speaking to the Wall Street Journal a month after the book's publication,Kissinger, who in the late 1960s and early 1970s held extensive negotiations with Vietnamese communists even as the US military waged war against them, said that modernInstead, Kissinger argued that the US should seek "equilibrium" between itself, Russia, and China.This term refers to "a kind of balance of power, with an acceptance of the legitimacy of sometimes opposing values," Kissinger explained. "BecauseUnder President Joe Biden, the US has watched as China and Russia deepened their trade and diplomatic ties. US policy on Taiwan - with Joe Biden publicly breaking with Washington's Kissinger-era ambiguity on the island's independence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraging Beijing with a visit to Taipei earlier this month - has further damaged the US relationship with China and prompted a surge in military activity in the Taiwan Strait.According to Kissinger, the US is no longer in a position to side with either Russia or China against the other.Kissinger is a prominent advocate of the realpolitik school of international relations, which puts the practical interests of nations ahead of ideological stances. His dispassionate view of foreign affairs has earned him enemies as well as praise, however.with Russia to prevent a third world war. Kissinger later clarified that these claims should only be temporarily shelved in order to negotiate an immediate ceasefire, but was nevertheless labeled an enemy of Ukraine by Kiev and accused of "spreading narratives of Russian-fascist propaganda and blackmail."