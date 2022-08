© Walton County Sheriff's Office



A Georgia couple has been charged with using their two adopted children to record child pornography, police said.Walton County Sheriff's Office raided a home in Loganville July 27 on reports that a man there was downloading child porn.Early the next morning, the Zulocks were both booked at the Walton County Jail.Both men were charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child and enticing a child for indecent purposes, WSBTV reported . William Zulock was additionally charged with child molestation.