Staff shortages force Japanese train company to cancel 120 services, Covid infections blamed
NHK
Mon, 25 Jul 2022 22:45 UTC
Kyushu Railway Company, also called JR Kyushu, said on Monday that 38 drivers and conductors are unable to report to work because they have been infected or identified as close contacts of COVID-19 patients.
The company will cancel 100 services of the Sonic limited express between Hakata and Oita, and 20 services of the Kamome connecting Hakata and Nagasaki from Wednesday to August 5.
JR Kyushu says it will refund passengers without taking commissions.
The railway operator is asking passengers to keep updated with the latest information on its website, and says it may have to extend the cancelation period depending on the scope of the infections among its staff.
- Eleven children report serious injury from the vaccines versus zero serious cases of covid, official data from Iceland show
- Polio found in Rockland County; vaccines urged to fight virus
- Building muscle with exercise and reassessing protein intake
- 'Cancelled' scientists reveal extent of overblown COVID response
- German Government admits Covid vaccines cause serious injury for one in 5,000 doses - But its own data show the real rate is one in 300 doses
- More than 150 comparative studies and articles on mask ineffectiveness and harms
- Depression 'is NOT caused by low serotonin levels': Study casts doubt over widespread use of potent drugs designed to treat chemical imbalance in brain
- Covid-19 Australia: 'Pandemic babies' with no immunity to viruses ending up in ICU
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Do Covid Vaccines Do Anything They're Supposed To?
- 'Alarming' rise in children trying to lose weight in England, say experts
- New study: Covid vaccine linked to menstrual changes
- Tour de Farce
- Vaccine effectiveness turns negative against serious disease and death, data from the Netherlands and Canada show
- Whilst you were distracted by Boris resigning, the UK Gov. quietly published a report confirming the vaccinated account for 94% of all COVID-19 deaths since April
- How the ONS makes the vaccines look good by missing millions of unvaccinated from the population
- Deaths after vaccination in Pfizer trial not fully investigated, new documents reveal
- Guitarist who lost 8 fingers after J&J vaccine tells RFK, Jr.: People have to be held accountable
- Doctors push hard for child vaccination despite their own research showing it is unnecessary
- Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: The Vast Importance of Proper Breathing
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
Here's the deal, it doesn't take a military mind to realize that Russia coulda trounced them if they did it in Blitzkrieg fashion - easy as pie....
Hey, uh, Klaus: Nice work on the Killing Kars thing and it's funny how the world does go 'round; just the other day I heard that there's a brand...
Guess it’s just transitory…
So who gets the use of the vehicle ? The one who wants to visit with whoever or the one who wants to go shopping ? That list could be books long....
This is the second article today about western influence peddlers trying to tell officials of foreign countries what to do in their own state...
Comment: Similar staff shortages, and across various sectors, are being reported across much of the planet, and it appears largely in countries whose governments chose to enforce the nearly 2 years worth of lockdown; however, notably, Japan was one of the few countries that didn't officially lockdown. Its health service was also one of the few to sound the alarm on the risks of the experimental jabs: