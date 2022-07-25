© Kyodo



A railway operator in southwestern Japan says it will cancel 120 limited express train services because of a staff shortage caused by coronavirus infections.Kyushu Railway Company, also called JR Kyushu, said on Monday thatof COVID-19 patients.The company will cancel 100 services of the Sonic limited express between Hakata and Oita, and 20 services of the Kamome connecting Hakata and Nagasaki from Wednesday to August 5.JR Kyushu says it will refund passengers without taking commissions.The railway operator is asking passengers to keep updated with the latest information on its website, and says it may have to extend the cancelation period depending on the scope of the infections among its staff.