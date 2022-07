consultancy EnAppSys found that bl

ackouts in the UK are a real possibility

believing instead that record high price will lead to a natural decrease in demand

Millions of households might be facing requests to turn down their thermostats and switch off their lights, as the Government seeks to implement measures to avoid winter blackouts.As concern about an upcoming gas or electricity supply shortage has grown, the National Grid has met with energy industry representatives.This possible public appeal to use less energy is part of emergency contingency plans in place.After Russia cut supply via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline,Among these are The Telegraph has revealed that the UK government might be considering doing similarly.The official contingency plans lay out how. Posters and leaflets encouraging the public to reduce electricity an gas usage would also be issued.Additionally, the National Grid may even pay large energy users to switch off.However, Arjan Geveke, the director of the Energy Intensive Users Group, which represents industry, told the newspaper that this option would come after the public appeal had been tried."First of all they will want to do a public information campaign because that's the least costly option," he said. "There's obviously an increased risk of security of supply in the winter."Another feature of the plans is National Grid'sHowever, two major national suppliers, British Gas and Shell, told The Telegraph this was not something they were planning on doing this winter.As the upcoming season is set to be tough, National Grid has brought forward its winter outlook release date, issuing the outlook next week rather than in the usual month of October.While Britain is not dependent on gas supplies from Russia, the country could still be hit by a surge in demand for other sources in Europe.Analysis carried out for the newspaper byButUnder the October price cap, annual energy bills could soar to as much as £3,244, according to new estimates from consultancy Cornwall Insight. From January, they could even reach £3,363.Ifwas at risk of coming to fruition, the Government would have to take action.However, there are not any plans to actually cut gas use to households.An update to the Government emergency protocols for gas and electricity supply is expected later this year.A UK government spokesperson told the Telegraph: "The UK has no issues with either gas or electricity supply, and the government is fully prepared for any scenario, even those that are extreme and very unlikely to occur."National Grid Gas has standard, long-standing emergency procedures in place to protect the integrity of Britain's gas network in the extremely unlikely event of a supply emergency. Ministers are not involved in this process."