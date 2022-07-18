© SWNS



Derbyshire

Essex

South Yorkshire

West Midlands

North Wales

South West Wales

Newcastle

Reading

Kent

Norfolk

Farmers have been rocked by burning crops, while grass is on fire in locations around Britain. Emergency services have warned of wildfires, advising the public not to use barbeques or leave litter which could spark fires in the countryside. Meanwhile, open leisure areas, including zoos and wildlife parks, are closed to protect animals, staff and visitors.

Fires are currently burning in:

Derbyshire - A large field in Chesterfield. Fire crews rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze, with pictures showing a large area of the crops destroyed. Crews are pictured wading between thick grass and crops, trying to control the flames. Drone pictures show large swathes of a field completely burnt out.

South Yorkshire - Crews and nine fire engines were called to the scene as the flames are approaching a residential area. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Please avoid Repton Road, Skellow. We know it's hard - but we're also asking people living nearby to shut windows and doors for their own safety."

Essex - Essex Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Our control room received more than 60 calls to this incident. The fire is producing lots of smoke, please avoid the area and if you live nearby, please keep your windows and doors shut." Six on-call crews were called to a recycling centre in Bocking between Convent Lane and the A131 at Marks Farm. "On arrival, crews reported that approximately 600 tonnes of waste clothing is alight." Crews are working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby woodland and are working to extinguish the fire in sections. "Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident."

Scientists predicted temperatures could reach 40C as a result of climate change, warning the figure "could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence". Climate change, which has pushed average global temperatures up by around 1.2C and caused drier soils, is making heatwaves longer, more intense and more likely.

According to the Met Office's fire severity index, which is a map detailing the risk of wild fires breaking out across the country, Derbyshire is under an amber alert, which means it is at a "very high risk."