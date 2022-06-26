© YouTube / International UFO Research Institute

The privately-owned International UFO Institute, which was established in the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima in the summer of 2021, shared the results of its first year of operations on Saturday.The institute is headed by Takeharu Mikami, the editor-in-chief of Mu magazine (which covers supernatural phenomena and occult mysteries), and operates in Fukushima's Iinomachi district.The area has long been famous for UFO encounters around Senganmori mountain.All of the materials have been analyzed with the use of special software to ensure they are not fake, he said.The authorities have put a lot of effort into promoting Iinomachi district as the home of aliens in Japan.There are also plans to attract visitors to the area with a parade featuring people dressed as aliens.