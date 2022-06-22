Globalization

Quantitative madness

Energy drives the collapse

It is to force a global reset in control over the world's assets, it's wealth, whether real estate, farmland, commodity production, industry, even water.

Fed has pulled the plug

"Today, there's a massive "periphery" loaded with "subprime" junk bonds, leveraged loans, buy-now-pay-later, auto, credit card, housing, and solar securitizations, franchise loans, private Credit, crypto Credit, DeFi, and on and on. A massive infrastructure has evolved over this long cycle to spur consumption for tens of millions, while financing thousands of uneconomic enterprises. The "periphery" has become systemic like never before. And things have started to Break."

Deleveraging the bubble

the global snowballing of defaults, bankruptcies, amid a soaring inflation which the central bank interest rates have no power to control

