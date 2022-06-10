A court in Donetsk has sentenced to death three foreign men, who served in the Ukrainian forces and fought for Kiev in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).They were also accused of, which was recognised by Russia in February. Kiev, and most of the world, regards it as a breakaway province of Ukraine.Under the laws of the DPR, the forcible seizure of power carries a penalty of between 12 and 20 years behind bars, but it can be escalated to capital punishment due to the aggravating circumstances of war time. Acting as a mercenary is punishable by a prison sentence of three to seven years.The three men were tried on several criminal charges.According to DPR laws, the death penalty is carried out by firing squad.The three fighters were captured in or near Mariupol, a port city that the DPR claims as part of its sovereign territory. It saw weeks of intensive fighting and eventually a blockade of thousands of Ukrainian troops at a steel plant.London has demanded that its citizens be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions. However, Britain is not formally at war with the DPR.Authorities in the DPR have said they consider them to be mercenaries, who are not granted the same privileges as regular combatants under international law.