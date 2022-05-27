libs of tik tok instagram ban
The infamous social media account Libs of Tik Tok was suspended from Instagram on Thursday without reason other than that the account "violated community standards."

Libs of Tik Tok, an account that culls the internet for evidence of the most insane aspects of the raging culture war in the United States, broke the news of the suspension on Twitter.

"Breaking: @instragram just suspended our account," Libs of Tik Tok said Thursday evening.


The account now has 30 days to appeal the decision, and if Instagram rules in favor of the appeal, the account will be restored.

Libs of Tik Tok routinely reposts content found publicly on Tik Tok, exposing groomer teachers and unhinged leftists who scream about their pronouns and right to redefine reality.

The account has become an internet sensation due to their effective work exposing the leftist agenda, which has also made them a target for leftists, liberal press, and "big tech" platforms.

Last month, Libs of Tik Tok was suspended from Twitter and was doxxed in a hit-piece by Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz.