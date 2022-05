The infamous social media account Libs of Tik Tok was suspended from Instagram on Thursday without reason other than that the account "violated community standards."Libs of Tik Tok, an account that culls the internet for evidence of the most insane aspects of the raging culture war in the United States, broke the news of the suspension on Twitter."Breaking: @instragram just suspended our account," Libs of Tik Tok said Thursday evening.Last month, Libs of Tik Tok was suspended from Twitter and was doxxed in a hit-piece by Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz.