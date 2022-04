After Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post doxxed anonymous Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok then denied it, YouTuber Tim Pool of Timcast bought a billboard in Times Square, New York, to call them out.The billboard was a collaboration between The Daily Wire's Jeremy Boreing, who had the billboard in place to advertise his new razor company, Jeremy's Razors. When Pool tweeted out asking if he should buy a billboard saying Lorenz and WaPo doxxed Libs of Tik Tok, Boreing said he was "good for half," and then arranged to swap over the ad of for his company to Pool's message.It was last week that Taylor Lorenz, writing for the Washington Post, did an expose on the anonymous Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok, which posts clips found on Tik Tok and social media of leftists speaking about their proclivities.Often these clips show people proudly revealing and boosting their gender identity or their perspectives on race and anti-racist, entirely from a leftist perspective."I think it's rare to see an account gain so much prominence so quickly and be shaping these narratives in such an effective way, especially against trans people," Lorenz said. "So I was, I mean, my story was kind of long, but I really wanted to make the case, like, why this account mattered.""I mean, for all we knew, this could have been a foreign actor, right? Or someone — we just didn't know," Lorenz declared. "And so I thought, hey, look, this account has massive power, massive influence. This woman is basically on an entire right-wing media tour. She gave interviews to the New York Post, Tucker [Carlson], all of that, and registered as a media company, registered a trademark."